2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $1.85 billion last week, the second highest weekly net inflow in history

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $1.85 billion last week, the second highest weekly net inflow in history

PANews reported on July 28 that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETF recorded a weekly net inflow of $1.85 billion during last week's trading day (July 21 to July
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078+1.29%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010259-8.40%
Dele
PANews2025/07/28 11:48
Industrial Bank reveals it will study stablecoins

Industrial Bank reveals it will study stablecoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the 21st Century Business Herald, Industrial Bank recently held a half-year work meeting for 2025, proposing to embrace technological change, study stablecoins,
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00239582+2.67%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06275-1.52%
Dele
PANews2025/07/28 11:11
Over 200 million PENGUs flowed into multiple centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours

Over 200 million PENGUs flowed into multiple centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Yujin, in the past 24 hours, 206.9 million $PENGU (about 8.91 million US dollars) continued to be transferred from the PENGU token
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01576+3.61%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.033367+0.67%
Dele
PANews2025/07/28 11:08
ZORA's market value exceeded US$300 million, and a whale's long position profit exceeded US$2.2 million

ZORA's market value exceeded US$300 million, and a whale's long position profit exceeded US$2.2 million

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens, the market value of $ZORA has exceeded $300 million. A whale holding a three-fold long position in $ZORA currently has
Zora
ZORA$0.113449+19.15%
Dele
PANews2025/07/28 11:04
Metaplanet increased its holdings by 780 bitcoins for approximately $92.5 million, bringing its holdings to 17,132 bitcoins

Metaplanet increased its holdings by 780 bitcoins for approximately $92.5 million, bringing its holdings to 17,132 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings of 780 bitcoins for approximately $92.5 million, with a unit price of approximately $118,622. As of July
Dele
PANews2025/07/28 11:01
Can Ethereum continue to rise? Let’s understand the truth from the perspective of technology and fundamentals

Can Ethereum continue to rise? Let’s understand the truth from the perspective of technology and fundamentals

Author: @BlazingKevin_ ，the Researcher at Movemaker Last week, Ethereum achieved a weekly increase of 26.4%, breaking through the pressure level of 2800 in one fell swoop and sprinting to the
Dele
PANews2025/07/28 11:00
Opinion: Cryptocurrency appears to be a beneficiary of the US-EU trade deal framework

Opinion: Cryptocurrency appears to be a beneficiary of the US-EU trade deal framework

PANews reported on July 28 that Ethereum stood at $3,900 per coin, setting a new high since December 2024. US financial media Investinglive commented that the trade agreement between the
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13712+1.88%
Dele
PANews2025/07/28 10:59
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events, decentralized AI infrastructure developer Gaia Labs completed $20 million in financing, led by ByteTrade and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events, decentralized AI infrastructure developer Gaia Labs completed $20 million in financing, led by ByteTrade and others

Highlights of this Issue According to incomplete statistics from PANews, there were 13 investment and financing events in the global blockchain last week (July 21-July 27); the total scale of
Gaia
GAIA$0.06465-5.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1274+0.95%
Dele
PANews2025/07/28 10:56
The crypto market rose across the board, with the CeFi sector leading the gains by more than 4%, and ETH approaching $3,900 to hit a new high this year

The crypto market rose across the board, with the CeFi sector leading the gains by more than 4%, and ETH approaching $3,900 to hit a new high this year

PANews reported on July 28 that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market rebounded today. The CeFi sector rose 4.33% in 24 hours, of which BNB rose
Binance Coin
BNB$857.86+2.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10064+0.71%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+1.05%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02957+2.38%
Ethereum
ETH$4,551.39+3.08%
Dele
PANews2025/07/28 10:50
Cluster Capital partner deposited 1,260 ETH to Coinbase, worth about $4.82 million

Cluster Capital partner deposited 1,260 ETH to Coinbase, worth about $4.82 million

PANews reported on July 28, according to Ai yi's report, Cluster Capital partner Winslow Strong(@winslow_strong) recharged 1,260 ETH to Coinbase 10 hours ago, worth approximately USD 4.82 USD, and was
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1274+0.95%
Ethereum
ETH$4,551.39+3.08%
Dele
PANews2025/07/28 10:15

Trendene nyheder

Mere

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose