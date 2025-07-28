2025-08-17 Sunday

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

Author: dpycm Translated by: Tim, PANews PANews Note: The content of the article is only the author's personal opinion, not investment advice, DYOR. I believe everyone must have experienced the
PANews2025/07/28 16:18
CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows, and Ethereum attracted $1.59 billion in inflows

PANews July 28 news, CoinShares latest report shows that digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows last week, bringing the total inflows this month to a record $11.2
PANews2025/07/28 16:17
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million

PANews reported on July 28 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews2025/07/28 16:13
UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

PANews July 28 news, UBS Wealth Management Investment Chief Office said that since the US tariff policy in April caused concerns, the S&P 500 index has risen by nearly 30%.
PANews2025/07/28 15:36
GoPlus: Recently, there has been a phishing attack impersonating AVAX CMO to participate in the exhibition, defrauding Web3 practitioners through Zoom

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the GoPlus Chinese community, phishing attacks impersonating ZOOM malware have reappeared recently, targeting Web3 practitioners. Attackers often commit fraud in the name
PANews2025/07/28 15:34
10x Research: BTC pullback to $111,673 may be the best entry point, and breaking through and stabilizing $120,000 is also a good buying opportunity

PANews July 28 news, 10x Research founder Markus Thielen said that traders face the choice of whether to enter the market immediately or wait for a better pullback opportunity. He
PANews2025/07/28 15:28
Ripple aims for another 7x, but this token could fly from under $0.002 and touch $0.20

While XRP eyes a steady 7x rally backed by institutional momentum, memecoin Little Pepe is racing toward a potential 125x breakout. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/28 15:22
Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale address (address starting with 0x6e1784) just bought 5,097.17 ETH at a price of $3,924 per ETH
PANews2025/07/28 15:07
Shanghai: Issue 600 million yuan of computing power coupons to reduce the cost of using intelligent computing power

PANews reported on July 28 that the Shanghai Municipal Economic and Information Commission issued the "Several Measures for Shanghai to Further Expand the Application of Artificial Intelligence". It mentioned that
H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy

PANews reported on July 28 that H100 Group announced that the company will issue up to 13.96 million new shares to qualified investors at a price of 7.82 Swedish kronor
