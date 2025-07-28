2025-08-17 Sunday

South Korean Bankers Union: Stablecoins are actually a disguised form of deposit absorption, and there is a risk of bank runs

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Yonhap News Agency, the Korean Bankers' Union issued a strong warning on current hot issues such as the introduction of the Korean
PANews2025/07/28 17:05
Encryption transformation of traditional businesses: hybrid innovation becomes the new main line of Web3

After observing the projects that have been favored in the primary investment market recently, I found a commonality: they all tend to "hybrid innovation" and use web3's technology infra to
PANews2025/07/28 17:00
Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Glassnode data, Bitcoin continues to attract demand in the $117,000 price range, and currently about 73,000 Bitcoins have a holding cost at
PANews2025/07/28 16:43
Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns

Trump Media and Technology Group has placed a $300 million bet on Bitcoin-related options, a move that deepens its exposure to digital assets while raising fresh concerns over potential conflicts of interest.  The investment was first reported by Bloomberg on…
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:41
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

The Tokyo-listed Bitcoin treasury firm is doubling down on its crypto bet with another major purchase. Metaplanet has added another 780 Bitcoin (BTC) to its growing treasury, according to a new disclosure published on July 28. The latest purchase, worth…
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:40
China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

A Beijing court has sentenced seven people over a crypto laundering case involving $20 million in stolen funds, raising fresh questions about how China might tighten its stance on digital assets. According to local reports, at the center of the…
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:39
Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Capital B, formerly known as the Blockchain Group, recently purchased 58 Bitcoins. The latest purchase brings the firm’s total holdings above the 2,000 BTC threshold. Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury purchased 58 BTC (BTC) at a price of €5.9 million or…
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:37
Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Indian police have dismantled a work-from-home scam that laundered stolen funds through cryptocurrency, arresting five individuals, including a woman dubbed Delhi’s ‘crypto queen’. According to local media, the accused ran a Telegram-based network that lured victims into completing fake online…
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:36
Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

An independent Bitcoin miner successfully packaged a huge chunk of blocks, earning a reward of 3.164 BTC, worth approximately $377,863 at today’s price. How did the miner do it? On July 28 at approximately 05:43 AM, according to data from…
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:33
Tether Treasury mints 1 billion USDT on Tron network

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 16:13 Beijing time on July 28, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, with a
PANews2025/07/28 16:21

