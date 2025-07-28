MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
South Korean Bankers Union: Stablecoins are actually a disguised form of deposit absorption, and there is a risk of bank runs
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Yonhap News Agency, the Korean Bankers' Union issued a strong warning on current hot issues such as the introduction of the Korean
FORM
$3.7398
-0.71%
HOT
$0.0010167
+4.11%
BANK
$0.06275
-1.52%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/28 17:05
Encryption transformation of traditional businesses: hybrid innovation becomes the new main line of Web3
After observing the projects that have been favored in the primary investment market recently, I found a commonality: they all tend to "hybrid innovation" and use web3's technology infra to
INFRA
$0.1091
-0.63%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/28 17:00
Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Glassnode data, Bitcoin continues to attract demand in the $117,000 price range, and currently about 73,000 Bitcoins have a holding cost at
BTC
$118,175.12
+0.34%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/28 16:43
Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns
Trump Media and Technology Group has placed a $300 million bet on Bitcoin-related options, a move that deepens its exposure to digital assets while raising fresh concerns over potential conflicts of interest. The investment was first reported by Bloomberg on…
TRUMP
$9.45
+3.76%
MOVE
$0.1391
+1.23%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:41
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles
The Tokyo-listed Bitcoin treasury firm is doubling down on its crypto bet with another major purchase. Metaplanet has added another 780 Bitcoin (BTC) to its growing treasury, according to a new disclosure published on July 28. The latest purchase, worth…
BTC
$118,175.12
+0.34%
MAJOR
$0.16929
-0.41%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:40
China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?
A Beijing court has sentenced seven people over a crypto laundering case involving $20 million in stolen funds, raising fresh questions about how China might tighten its stance on digital assets. According to local reports, at the center of the…
BTC
$118,175.12
+0.34%
PEOPLE
$0.01973
+1.96%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:39
Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold
Capital B, formerly known as the Blockchain Group, recently purchased 58 Bitcoins. The latest purchase brings the firm’s total holdings above the 2,000 BTC threshold. Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury purchased 58 BTC (BTC) at a price of €5.9 million or…
B
$0.57092
+8.90%
BTC
$118,175.12
+0.34%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:37
Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations
Indian police have dismantled a work-from-home scam that laundered stolen funds through cryptocurrency, arresting five individuals, including a woman dubbed Delhi’s ‘crypto queen’. According to local media, the accused ran a Telegram-based network that lured victims into completing fake online…
RAN
$0.001233
-2.76%
SCAM
$0.0000041
+2.50%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:36
Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue
An independent Bitcoin miner successfully packaged a huge chunk of blocks, earning a reward of 3.164 BTC, worth approximately $377,863 at today’s price. How did the miner do it? On July 28 at approximately 05:43 AM, according to data from…
BTC
$118,175.12
+0.34%
GOLD
$0.00000000000029
+26.08%
SOLO
$0.34781
+0.21%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:33
Tether Treasury mints 1 billion USDT on Tron network
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 16:13 Beijing time on July 28, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, with a
Dele
PANews
2025/07/28 16:21
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose