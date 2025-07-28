MEXC Exchange
Japan’s Metaplanet hits $2B in Bitcoin holdings after latest transfer
Metaplanet's latest 780 BTC purchase pushed its BTC holdings above $2 billion.
BTC
$118,175.13
+0.34%
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 23:18
Founder of Bridgewater Fund: It is recommended to allocate at least 15% of the portfolio to gold and Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Decrypt, when risks in the bond and stock markets intensify, Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Fund, recommends that investors allocate at least
BOND
$0.1812
+2.89%
GOLD
$0.00000000000029
+26.08%
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
RAY
$3.784
+6.11%
PANews
2025/07/28 23:13
A certain band of whales entered the market again and invested 20 million US dollars to buy ETH
PANews July 28 news, according to the on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the band whale 0x54d...e6029 entered the market again and invested $20 million. In the past 11 minutes, 5267.31 ETH
ETH
$4,551.98
+3.15%
PANews
2025/07/28 23:10
dYdX Foundation is seeking $8 million in funding to launch a new dYdX grant program
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the official governance forum, dYdX Grants Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the dYdX Foundation, is applying for $8 million in DYDX from
DYDX
$0.6813
+1.76%
PANews
2025/07/28 23:04
Big brands are sleepwalking when it comes to stablecoins
With Amazon and Walmart exploring stablecoins, institutions may be underestimating potential exposure of customer data on blockchains, posing risks to privacy and brand trust.
TRUST
$0.0005187
-0.01%
MAY
$0.05017
-0.35%
PANews
2025/07/28 23:01
Cryptocurrency pair trading platform Pear Protocol completes $4.1 million strategic financing
PANews reported on July 28 that according to investing, the cryptocurrency pair trading platform Pear Protocol announced the completion of a strategic financing of US$4.1 million, led by Castle Island
PEAR
$0.02789
+0.86%
ISLAND
$0.013813
+0.40%
PANews
2025/07/28 22:57
A certain whale chasing the rise bought 5073.16 ETH this afternoon and currently has a floating loss of $844,000
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a whale who bought 5073.16 ETH at an average price of $3958 at 14:30 in the
ETH
$4,551.98
+3.15%
PANews
2025/07/28 22:44
SuperRare NFT platform loses $730K in RARE token exploit
NFT marketplace SuperRare suffered an exploit due to a critical bug in its staking contract.
RARE
$0.05707
+2.18%
TOKEN
$0.01576
+3.61%
NFT
$0.0000004647
-0.89%
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 22:42
Plasma attracts $373 million in oversubscribed token sale
PANews reported on July 28 that according to CoinDesk, Plasma, a blockchain project focusing on stablecoins, has completed a public token sale, raising $373 million, more than seven times its
MORE
$0.10068
+0.75%
TOKEN
$0.01576
+3.61%
PANews
2025/07/28 22:30
Last week, global listed companies bought a net of $577 million in BTC. MSTR suspended purchases but raised $2.5 billion in new financing
PANews reported on July 28 that according to SoSoValue data, as of July 28, 2025 Eastern Time, the total weekly net inflow of global listed companies (excluding mining companies) in
BTC
$118,175.13
+0.34%
NET
$0.00010259
-8.40%
PANews
2025/07/28 22:20
