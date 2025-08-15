MEXC Exchange
Coinbase Slashes Low-Quality Account Restrictions by 90% With AI and Voice Support
Account restrictions are being crushed as Coinbase unleashes AI-powered compliance, voice support, and self-service tools to deliver faster resolutions and seamless control for crypto users. Coinbase Turns the Tide on Account Restrictions With Self-Service and Speed Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 14 that it is implementing a range of user experience and […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 10:30
Oblong, a US-listed company, reported financial results: 21,613 TAO tokens have been purchased and pledged.
PANews reported on August 15 that according to Businesswire, Nasdaq-listed digital asset finance company Oblong released its second-quarter financial results report ending June 30, 2025, disclosing that based on its
PANews
2025/08/15 10:28
Huma Finance partners with Arf and Geoswift to launch settlement solution, providing same-day payment services for global online sellers
PANews reported on August 15th that Huma Finance, a PayFi network, announced a breakthrough settlement solution in partnership with Arf, Geoswift, and PolyFlow, enabling merchants on global e-commerce platforms to
PANews
2025/08/15 10:28
Coinbase: The altcoin season may fully arrive in Q3, and the Federal Reserve's loose policy may unleash more potential in the medium term
PANews reported on August 15th that Coinbase, in its monthly outlook, remained optimistic for the third quarter of 2025. With September approaching, current market conditions suggest the potential for altcoin
PANews
2025/08/15 10:22
"Set 10 big goals first" Jasonleo shorted BTC and ETH, now making a profit of $4.723 million
PANews reported on August 15th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored that Jasonleo, who "sets 10 major targets first," has already opened short positions in BTC and ETH at their peaks: BTC: Opened
PANews
2025/08/15 10:14
EtherRock 26 was sold at 135 ETH
PANews reported on August 15 that EtherRock tweeted that EtherRock 26 was traded for 135 ETH (US$606,525) at 5:32 am today.
PANews
2025/08/15 10:10
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 15, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on August 15th: US July PPI is higher than expected, the market
PANews
2025/08/15 10:09
RWA Exclusive Token Standard: Analysis of ERC-3643’s Compliance Characteristics and Application Scenario
In the convergence of blockchain technology and traditional financial markets, RWAs have become one of the most transformative innovations. However, the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) has long faced development
PANews
2025/08/15 10:00
Avenir Group retains top spot in Asian Bitcoin ETF institutional holdings, exceeding $1 billion
PANews reported on August 15th that the latest SEC filings reveal that Avenir Group, founded by Li Lin, held 16,558,663 shares of BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) as of June
PANews
2025/08/15 10:00
KULR Technology, a publicly listed company, reported a net income of $8.14 million in the second quarter, thanks to its growing Bitcoin holdings.
PANews reported on August 15th that KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR), a company specializing in Bitcoin and financial services, announced its second-quarter results. The company reported revenue of $3.97
PANews
2025/08/15 09:51
Trendene nyheder
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose