2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Coinbase Slashes Low-Quality Account Restrictions by 90% With AI and Voice Support

Coinbase Slashes Low-Quality Account Restrictions by 90% With AI and Voice Support

Account restrictions are being crushed as Coinbase unleashes AI-powered compliance, voice support, and self-service tools to deliver faster resolutions and seamless control for crypto users. Coinbase Turns the Tide on Account Restrictions With Self-Service and Speed Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 14 that it is implementing a range of user experience and […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1274+1.27%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 10:30
Oblong, a US-listed company, reported financial results: 21,613 TAO tokens have been purchased and pledged.

Oblong, a US-listed company, reported financial results: 21,613 TAO tokens have been purchased and pledged.

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Businesswire, Nasdaq-listed digital asset finance company Oblong released its second-quarter financial results report ending June 30, 2025, disclosing that based on its
Bittensor
TAO$381.56+2.72%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0963+7.59%
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 10:28
Huma Finance partners with Arf and Geoswift to launch settlement solution, providing same-day payment services for global online sellers

Huma Finance partners with Arf and Geoswift to launch settlement solution, providing same-day payment services for global online sellers

PANews reported on August 15th that Huma Finance, a PayFi network, announced a breakthrough settlement solution in partnership with Arf, Geoswift, and PolyFlow, enabling merchants on global e-commerce platforms to
Huma Finance
HUMA$0.03545+0.56%
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 10:28
Coinbase: The altcoin season may fully arrive in Q3, and the Federal Reserve's loose policy may unleash more potential in the medium term

Coinbase: The altcoin season may fully arrive in Q3, and the Federal Reserve's loose policy may unleash more potential in the medium term

PANews reported on August 15th that Coinbase, in its monthly outlook, remained optimistic for the third quarter of 2025. With September approaching, current market conditions suggest the potential for altcoin
Moonveil
MORE$0.10061+0.68%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007938+25.38%
MAY
MAY$0.05017-0.37%
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 10:22
"Set 10 big goals first" Jasonleo shorted BTC and ETH, now making a profit of $4.723 million

"Set 10 big goals first" Jasonleo shorted BTC and ETH, now making a profit of $4.723 million

PANews reported on August 15th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored that Jasonleo, who "sets 10 major targets first," has already opened short positions in BTC and ETH at their peaks: BTC: Opened
Bitcoin
BTC$118,153.83+0.32%
Major
MAJOR$0.16918-0.36%
Ethereum
ETH$4,549.44+3.08%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00725+2.25%
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 10:14
EtherRock 26 was sold at 135 ETH

EtherRock 26 was sold at 135 ETH

PANews reported on August 15 that EtherRock tweeted that EtherRock 26 was traded for 135 ETH (US$606,525) at 5:32 am today.
Ethereum
ETH$4,549.44+3.08%
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 10:10
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 15, 2025)

Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 15, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on August 15th: US July PPI is higher than expected, the market
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1274+1.27%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002006+1.77%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008827-0.46%
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 10:09
RWA Exclusive Token Standard: Analysis of ERC-3643’s Compliance Characteristics and Application Scenario

RWA Exclusive Token Standard: Analysis of ERC-3643’s Compliance Characteristics and Application Scenario

In the convergence of blockchain technology and traditional financial markets, RWAs have become one of the most transformative innovations. However, the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) has long faced development
RealLink
REAL$0.04898-0.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01575+3.55%
Allo
RWA$0.005518+16.70%
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 10:00
Avenir Group retains top spot in Asian Bitcoin ETF institutional holdings, exceeding $1 billion

Avenir Group retains top spot in Asian Bitcoin ETF institutional holdings, exceeding $1 billion

PANews reported on August 15th that the latest SEC filings reveal that Avenir Group, founded by Li Lin, held 16,558,663 shares of BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) as of June
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0963+7.59%
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 10:00
KULR Technology, a publicly listed company, reported a net income of $8.14 million in the second quarter, thanks to its growing Bitcoin holdings.

KULR Technology, a publicly listed company, reported a net income of $8.14 million in the second quarter, thanks to its growing Bitcoin holdings.

PANews reported on August 15th that KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR), a company specializing in Bitcoin and financial services, announced its second-quarter results. The company reported revenue of $3.97
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010259-8.40%
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 09:51

Trendene nyheder

Mere

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose