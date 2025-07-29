MEXC Exchange
Ethereum: A Decade of Narrative Metamorphosis
Authors: Ada and David, TechFlow At 3:26 PM on July 30, 2015, Ethereum's first block was successfully mined. With this genesis moment, known as "Frontier," came an ambitious prophecy: the
PANews
2025/07/29 20:00
Publicly listed company ZOOZ Power announces $180 million in private placement and launches Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 29th that according to Globenewswire, energy management solutions provider ZOOZ Power Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ZOOZ) announced today that it will conduct a $180 million private
PANews
2025/07/29 19:56
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: Beware of suspicious investment products such as "FoFund", "Fo Coin" and "Taohuayuan NFT"
PANews reported on July 29th that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued an announcement warning the public against suspicious investment products named "FoFund Duoduo No. 1," "FoFund
PANews
2025/07/29 19:50
Bakkt to raise $75 million in rights offering to buy Bitcoin and other digital assets
PANews reported on July 29 that according to Businesswire, Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced that it will issue 6,753,627 shares of Class A common stock and prepaid warrants to
PANews
2025/07/29 19:45
BitMine Immersion announces $1 billion share buyback program
PANews reported on July 29th that, according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies announced today that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to
PANews
2025/07/29 19:37
ARK Invest increased its holdings in BitMine by $18.6 million yesterday
PANews reported on July 29th that according to CoinDesk, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest increased its holdings of Ethereum finance company BitMine (BMNR) by a total of 529,366 shares in its
PANews
2025/07/29 19:26
An address containing 330 BTC was activated after being dormant for 12.4 years
PANews reported on July 29th that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 12.4 years has just been activated, containing 330 BTC (worth $39,026,800). The
PANews
2025/07/29 19:15
K33 once again increased his holdings by 5 BTC, bringing his total holdings to 126 BTC.
According to PANews on July 29, Bitcoin asset management company K33 announced that it has increased its holdings by 5 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 126 BTC.
PANews
2025/07/29 18:55
Publicly listed company Marti plans to initially allocate approximately 20% of its cash reserves to Bitcoin.
According to PANews on July 29, Turkish ride-hailing service provider Marti Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: MRT) announced it will implement a corporate financial strategy that includes holding crypto assets as
PANews
2025/07/29 18:54
Robinhood CEO's wealth surges sixfold in a year to $6.1 billion
PANews reported on July 29th that, according to Forbes, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev's personal wealth has increased sixfold in a year, reaching $6.1 billion. This is due in part to
PANews
2025/07/29 18:47
