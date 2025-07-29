MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Twenty One expects to increase its holdings by 5,800 bitcoins before listing, bringing its holdings to at least 43,500.
PANews reported on July 29 that, according to Businesswire, Twenty One Capital, Inc. announced today that it expects to receive approximately 5,800 bitcoins from Tether upon completion of its business
Dele
PANews
2025/07/29 21:49
Publicly listed company Antelope Enterprise signs $50 million financing agreement and launches Bitcoin purchase program
According to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company Antelope Enterprise announced on July 29 that it has signed a securities purchase agreement with Streeterville Capital to raise $50 million. The proceeds will be
Dele
PANews
2025/07/29 21:45
Coinbase: The system upgrade originally scheduled for August 2 has been postponed
According to PANews on July 29, Coinbase Assets stated on the X platform that the Coinbase system upgrade has been postponed and will no longer be carried out as previously
Dele
PANews
2025/07/29 21:23
Market News: Pump.Fun pledges to use 100% of daily revenue for buybacks
PANews reported on July 29th that, according to market sources, pump.fun has increased its token repurchase efforts, pledging to use 100% of its daily revenue for repurchases. Update: Dumpster DAO
FUN
$0.009215
-2.24%
TOKEN
$0.01574
+3.48%
PUMP
$0.003428
+0.35%
DAO
$0.1239
+0.56%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/29 21:20
Coinbase to Support Samsung Pay as a Payment and Deposit Option
PANews reported on July 29th that Coinbase announced in its official blog that Samsung Pay will soon be gradually rolled out within the Coinbase app as a payment and deposit
SOON
$0.284
-3.85%
APP
$0.002865
-6.40%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/29 21:14
Corporations have acquired 1% of Ether supply: Standard Chartered
Corporations have accumulated 1% of all Ether since June, with Standard Chartered forecasting 10% ownership as institutional appetite for ETH continues to grow.
GROW
$0.0117
-12.68%
JUNE
$0.0963
+7.59%
ETH
$4,547.89
+3.05%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/29 21:12
Bitmine reveals its Ethereum holdings have increased to approximately 625,000
PANews reported on July 29th that BitMine Immersion Technologies disclosed on the X platform that its total BTC holdings have reached 192 and its total ETH holdings have reached approximately
BTC
$118,153.81
+0.32%
ETH
$4,547.89
+3.05%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/29 21:07
Former US SEC official joins Veda as general counsel
PANews reported on July 29th that, according to Cointelegraph, the decentralized finance platform Veda has appointed TuongVy Le to its team as General Counsel, stepping up efforts to expand cross-chain
CROSS
$0.27922
+2.53%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/29 21:04
Two years have passed since the inscription craze. Will BTCFi lead the Bitcoin ecosystem bull market again?
Author: Tiger Research Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Summary Bitcoin's capital base is vast but underutilized. BTCFi will change this: With over 14 million BTC currently idle, Bitcoin lacks the
CHANGE
$0.0023947
+2.53%
BTC
$118,153.81
+0.32%
BULL
$0.002131
-42.92%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/29 21:00
SharpLink: Target to Hold 1 Million ETH
PANews reported on July 29th that publicly listed SharpLink (SBET) posted on the X platform: "Our goal is to hold 1 million ETH. We are closer than you think and
THINK
$0.01744
-4.12%
HOLD
$0.00004522
+8.83%
ETH
$4,547.89
+3.05%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/29 21:00
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose