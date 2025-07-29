2025-08-17 Sunday

180 Life Sciences Rebrands as ETHZilla, Unleashes $425M Ethereum Treasury Raise

180 Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: ATNF) has revealed plans to transform its business strategy with a major crypto change by rebranding to “ETHZilla” and adopting Ethereum as the central asset in its treasury reserve. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Publicly traded 180 Life Sciences to raise $425,000,000, load up on $ETH for its treasury and rebrand to "ETHZilla." pic.twitter.com/VH9qirDW2B — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) July 29, 2025 The company is supported by over 60 institutional and crypto-native investors. This move establishes ETHZilla as a publicly traded company adopting Ethereum. Private Placement and ETH Strategy The company’s planned $425 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) will fund the initial treasury allocation. The deal, expected to close on or around August 1, includes registration rights for investors and authorizes the sale of an additional $150 million in debt securities. Upon closing, proceeds will primarily be used to purchase ETH, fund general corporate expenses, and cover transaction costs. Electric Capital will serve as the external asset manager, tasked with building an on-chain yield generation program that goes beyond standard staking. The strategy will include a mix of lending, liquidity provisioning, and structured agreements, seeking to optimize ETH yield while maintaining risk controls. Crypto-Native Backing and Governance ETHZilla’s PIPE is backed by a deep bench of prominent names from both traditional and decentralized finance. Among them are Polychain Capital, Harbour Island, GSR, Omicron Technologies, and leaders such as Konstantin Lomashuk (Lido), Sreeram Kannan (Eigenlayer), Robert Leshner (Compound), and Vivek Raman (Etherealize). The existing management team will stay in place post-transaction. McAndrew Rudisill is set to become chairman of the board. He explains that the Ethereum network, with a market capitalization of over $450 billion, represents a foundational layer for new developments in stablecoins and tokenized assets. Rudisill describes the initiative as a pathway for investors to gain exposure to Ethereum’s potential through a public company structure. Partnership with Etherealize and the DeFi Council A central part of the company’s transition involves collaboration with Etherealize , a crypto-native firm with strong Ethereum ties. Etherealize will help shape ETHZilla’s treasury deployment and provide continued strategic support. A newly formed “DeFi Council,” composed of builders from leading DeFi protocols, will advise on how to responsibly and creatively grow the company’s ETH holdings. SharpLink Is the Largest Public Holder of Ethereum Currently, SharpLink Gaming is the leading public company holding Ethereum, now controlling 360,807 ETH—valued at approximately $1.33 billion—according to fresh data from analytics platform CoinGecko. 🚨 @SharpLinkGaming now holds the most ETH among public firms ($1.33B), surpassing Bitmine & Coinbase. #Ethereum #Crypto https://t.co/xcyxxYTYoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 24, 2025 What sets SharpLink apart is not just the size of its ETH treasury, but how it’s used. The company reports that over 95% of its Ethereum is either staked or deployed through liquid staking platforms.
CryptoNews2025/07/30 01:06
RedStone Atom seeks to rewire DeFi’s broken liquidation game

For years, DeFi lending protocols lost millions to MEV bots and sluggish oracle updates. RedStone Atom is keen to flip that switch by enabling real-time liquidations and recapturing value that once vanished into validator mempools. The result could translate to…
Crypto.news2025/07/30 00:38
SharpLink Secures 438K ETH, Spending $290M in Weeklong Buying Spree

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET), known for its bold Ethereum accumulation strategy, has confirmed it now holds approximately 438,190 ETH as of July 27, 2025. NEW: SharpLink now holds ~438,190 ETH Between July 21–27, SharpLink acquired ~77,210 ETH for ~$290M at an average price of ~$3,756 ETH-per-share (“ETH Concentration”) is now ~3.40, up from ~3.06 last week, and ~70% since we began the strategy on June 2nd Cumulative staking… pic.twitter.com/4H9DYQ0Ukv — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) July 29, 2025 The company acquired 77,209.58 ETH during the week of July 21–27, spending a total of around $290 million at an average purchase price of $3,756. This marks a 21% increase from the previous week’s ending balance of 360,807 ETH. According to SharpLink’s latest capital summary, this acquisition continues the company’s aggressive treasury strategy launched in early June, which has rapidly expanded its digital asset position. Staking Rewards and Strategic Intent Alongside its purchases, SharpLink continues to receive staking rewards, adding 0.2K ETH in the week ending July 27. This brings its cumulative staking rewards to 722 ETH since launching the strategy on June 2, 2025. The company’s ETH concentration—measuring ETH relative to its overall capital structure—rose to 3.40, up from 3.06 the prior week and a 70% increase since the program began. Capital Raised Through ATM Facility To fuel its purchases, SharpLink raised $279.2 million in net proceeds through its at-the-market (ATM) share issuance facility during the week of July 21–25. A total of 10.8 million shares were issued during that week alone. This follows a previous issuance of 3.8 million shares the week prior, reflecting growing investor interest and confidence in the company’s strategy. Since July began, SharpLink has raised over $850 million through ATM issuance, allowing continued purchases without heavy reliance on external financing or leverage. Leadership and Vision Going Forward Adding momentum to the company’s evolving direction, Joseph Chalom—former digital asset strategist at BlackRock—officially assumed his role as Co-CEO on July 24. Commenting on his decision to join SharpLink, Chalom said. “I see a powerful opportunity to help shape the future of financial infrastructure and decentralized finance. SharpLink’s commitment to aligning its strategic direction with the Ethereum ecosystem resonates with my passion for digital assets and scaling innovation in global finance. I’m thrilled to be leading SharpLink into its next phase.” SharpLink Becomes Largest Public Holder of Ethereum SharpLink Gaming is officially the leading public company holding Ethereum, now controlling 360,807 ETH—valued at approximately $1.33 billion—according to fresh data from analytics platform CoinGecko. What sets SharpLink apart is not just the size of its ETH treasury, but how it’s used. The company reports that over 95% of its Ethereum is either staked or deployed through liquid staking platforms. $SBET Price Action SharpLink Gaming, stock trading under “SBET,” has seen a huge surge over the past month, with its stock price rising by 110.73% to $20.92. The rapid increase from around $10 at the beginning of July to a peak above $35 mid-month suggests heightened investor interest, possibly fueled by speculative momentum or expectations of a strategic development. While the price has since cooled off from that high, the stock remains elevated compared to its early-July levels.
CryptoNews2025/07/30 00:10
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: A six-month transitional arrangement will be set up after the Stablecoin Ordinance comes into effect

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to the Hong Kong Radio Television website, the Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect this Friday. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced a
PANews2025/07/29 23:51
AguilaTrades has closed some of its long positions, with cumulative losses exceeding $38 million.

According to PANews on July 29th, according to Lookonchain data, the whale AguilaTrades has closed some of its long positions to avoid forced liquidation, and currently still holds 1,000 BTC
PANews2025/07/29 23:48
Dutch crypto derivatives exchange D2X completes €4.3 million strategic funding round, with participation from Circle Ventures and others

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to CoinDesk, Dutch crypto derivatives exchange D2X has completed a strategic funding round of €4.3 million (approximately $5 million). Investors include Circle Ventures,
PANews2025/07/29 23:47
US senators introduce bill to include crypto assets in home loan eligibility assessments

PANews reported on July 29 that according to Watcher.Guru, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis proposed a mortgage reform bill that aims to include crypto assets in the assessment of housing loan
PANews2025/07/29 23:42
OPTO Miner Launches New Mobile App, Allows Everyone to Participate in Cryptocurrency Mining with Zero Threshold

OPTO Miner, the world’s leading green cloud mining platform, officially released its new mobile app, aiming to provide users with a more convenient and smarter cryptocurrency mining experience. Whether you are a veteran cryptocurrency player or a novice who has just come into contact with digital assets, you can easily start your crypto mining journey with just a mobile phone. As a British technology company focusing on the integration of green energy and cloud computing, OPTO Miner is committed to making crypto mining as simple as using an app in daily life. The mobile app launched this time not only supports popular currencies such as BTC (Bitcoin), DOGE (Dogecoin), LTC (Litecoin), but also provides a true “0 device, 0 technology” threshold, allowing all users to participate in the blockchain revenue ecosystem at the lowest cost. Anytime, Anywhere, One-click to Open a New Era of “Mining on Your Palm” With the OPTO Miner App, users can keep track of mining progress, adjust contract parameters or view real-time earnings at any time without connecting to a computer or configuring complicated mining equipment. Whether on the subway, during lunch break, or on a business trip, cloud computing power can run continuously, truly realizing the possibility of “lying down to make money”. “We hope that every ordinary user can also have the opportunity to participate in the blockchain ecosystem, not just geeks or institutional investors.” The project leader of OPTO Miner said, “This App is an important step we have taken.” Core Highlights Preview: Why Choose OPTO Miner App? 1. True mobile cloud mining experience From interface design to functional layout, the entire App is optimized around user experience. Without complicated operations, users can view income and manage contracts with one click, and the usage logic is no different from mainstream financial apps. 2. Multi-currency support and flexible asset management The platform supports recharge, mining and settlement of more than ten mainstream crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, etc. Users can flexibly configure combinations according to their preferences to create a personalized crypto asset portfolio. 3. Top security system The application integrates McAfee® security protection and Cloudflare® network acceleration. All data transmission is end-to-end encrypted, and the privacy of user funds and information is protected in multiple ways. 4. Exclusive benefits for new users From now on, new users can immediately get a free computing power reward worth $15, and get an additional $0.6 mining income through daily sign-in, which is truly “0 investment, first experience”. 5. Flexible contract mechanism From short-term experience contracts to medium- and long-term stable income plans, OPTO Miner provides a variety of mining packages to suit the risk preferences and funding plans of different users. The system automatically settles daily, and the income is credited in real time. Register and receive newbie bonus: Get $15 worth of free computing power bonus for the first registration Choose a mining contract and enjoy daily income: Flexible configuration, contract income is automatically settled daily For more details, please visit the official website . About OPTO Miner Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, OPTO Miner is the world’s leading green energy cloud mining platform, focusing on combining renewable energy with blockchain computing power to provide a low-carbon, transparent and inclusive crypto asset participation channel. Currently, the platform service has covered 180+ countries and regions, with more than 7 million registered users worldwide, and has multiple green mines in the UK, the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan and other places. The release of this App means that OPTO Miner has officially entered a new era of mobile mining. In the future, the platform will continue to optimize its technical architecture, expand support for more currencies and green compliance standards, so that everyone can own their own digital asset future anytime, anywhere.
CryptoNews2025/07/29 23:38
Algeria bans all cryptocurrency activity; offenders face jail time and fines

PANews reported on July 29th, according to Cryptobriefing, that Algeria has passed a revised bill officially banning all cryptocurrency-related activities, from holding and trading to mining and promotion. Bill No.
PANews2025/07/29 23:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$428 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on July 29th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $428 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $86.2219 million
PANews2025/07/29 23:30

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose