Coinbase to List BankrCoin (BNKR) on the Base Network

Coinbase to List BankrCoin (BNKR) on the Base Network

According to PANews on July 30, Coinbase announced that it will add support for BankrCoin (BNKR) on the Base Network. Trading will begin on or after 9:00 AM Pacific Time
PANews2025/07/30 07:39
OpenAI launches ChatGPT learning mode, providing a step-by-step guided learning experience

OpenAI launches ChatGPT learning mode, providing a step-by-step guided learning experience

PANews reported on July 30th that ChatGPT has launched a learning mode, providing students with a step-by-step guided learning experience rather than simply providing direct answers. This mode utilizes Socratic
PANews2025/07/30 07:36
South Korean Central Bank Unveils New 'Cryptoassets Department'

South Korean Central Bank Unveils New ‘Cryptoassets Department’

South Korea’s Central Bank has announced it will reorganize its structure to include a “cryptoassets department” as a wave of public sector stablecoin -related activity continues to build momentum. The South Korean media outlet News1 reported that the Bank of Korea (BOK) has established a new division named the “Cryptoasset Department.” Cryptoassets Department: New BOK Division to Monitor Crypto Sector The BOK also announced that its Digital Currency Research Lab, which operates within its Financial Settlement Bureau, will be renamed the Digital Currency Lab on July 31. News1 explained: “This appears to be an attempt to emphasize its status as a business unit.” The bank added that it has also reorganized the roles of the teams that make up the lab, and will assign staffers to test token usability. The BOK said its Cryptoasset Team Department would operate within its Financial Settlement Bureau. This division, it said, will be responsible for monitoring the crypto market. Its remit will also include Korean won-pegged stablecoins and legislative matters. The media outlet wrote that experts have interpreted the reshuffle as an “attempt to better respond to recent discussions on stablecoin issuance, while continuing work on its central bank digital currency (CBDC).” The Bank of Korea remains concerned at the tariff impact on economic expansion rather than inflation, Governor Rhee Chang-yong says https://t.co/e4gpV9bZqs — Bloomberg (@business) July 1, 2025 CBDC Plans on Ice? The BOK recently hit the pause button on its CBDC rollout plans, seemingly in direct response to the government’s stablecoin legalization plans. The bank seems to believe that CBDC-based deposit tokens are no different from bank-supported KRW stablecoins. The BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said last year that deposit tokens are essentially “stablecoins issued by banks.” Rhee said earlier this month: “No matter if we are talking about a won stablecoin or a deposit token, we will need a digital currency in the future. We will carefully consider whether it is better to gradually move forward with a focus on the banking sector or to expand this to the wider private sector.” From Breakingviews – Breakingviews – Samsung’s $16.5 bln Tesla coup comes with caveats https://t.co/SRFpPxv2Ey https://t.co/SRFpPxv2Ey — Reuters (@Reuters) July 29, 2025 South Korean Stablecoin Regulation Incoming The bank’s move comes just hours after the nation’s two biggest political parties rolled out stablecoin regulation bills . Both bills propose giving the Financial Services Committee sweeping regulatory powers over the stablecoin industry. Critics think this will significantly diminish the role of the BOK. And the BOK has previously hit out at private sector stablecoin adoption plans. It claims that KRW-pegged coins could undermine Seoul’s ability to conduct effective monetary policy. Some of the country’s biggest tech firms have already registered KRW stablecoin-themed trademarks in anticipation of a green light from Seoul.
CryptoNews2025/07/30 07:30
LILPEPE could overtake Cardano and Sui in the top 20 cryptos in 2025

LILPEPE could overtake Cardano and Sui in the top 20 cryptos in 2025

LILPEPE raises $11.8m in presale, eyes top 20 spot as it challenges ADA and SUI with real utility and meme momentum. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/30 07:30
Coinbase Lists Treehouse (TREE)

Coinbase Lists Treehouse (TREE)

According to PANews on July 30, Coinbase announced that it has added support for Treehouse (TREE), an ERC-20 token, on the Ethereum network, adding an "experimental" label. A TREE-USD trading
PANews2025/07/30 07:29
Strategy completes $2.521 billion in financing and acquires 21,021 bitcoins

Strategy completes $2.521 billion in financing and acquires 21,021 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 30 that, according to Business Wire, Strategy completed a $2.521 billion IPO of STRC preferred stock on July 29, 2025, marking the largest US IPO to
PANews2025/07/30 07:19
China-US economic and trade talks held in Stockholm, Sweden

China-US economic and trade talks held in Stockholm, Sweden

PANews reported on July 30 that according to CCTV News, the Chinese side's chief negotiator for China-US trade talks, Vice Premier He Lifeng, held talks with his US counterparts, US
PANews2025/07/30 07:07
Strategy Doubles Down: 21,021 Bitcoin Acquired After Record $2.5B IPO for New "Stretch" Stock

Strategy Doubles Down: 21,021 Bitcoin Acquired After Record $2.5B IPO for New “Stretch” Stock

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin powerhouse, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has officially closed the largest U.S. IPO of 2025, raising $2.521 billion through the public sale of its newly launched Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) to acquire 21,021 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of $117,256 per coin. Strategy has acquired 21,021 BTC for ~$2.46 billion at ~$117,256 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.0% YTD 2025. As of 7/29/2025, we hodl 628,791 $BTC acquired for ~$46.08 billion at ~$73,277 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC https://t.co/PEQQGfvkYe — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 29, 2025 The historic capital raise was achieved through the sale of 28,011,111 shares of Variable-Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock at $90 per share, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $2.474 billion after deducting fees. According to Strategy’s official announcement , STRC is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on or about July 30, 2025, under the ticker STRC. Strategy STRC Offering: From $500M Pitch to $2.5B BTC Juggernaut Initially marketed as a $500 million raise just last week , Strategy’s offering quickly ballooned amid institutional interest. The STRC Series A shares carry a 9% dividend and represent the first U.S. exchange-listed perpetual preferred security issued by a Bitcoin treasury company with a board-determined monthly dividend rate policy. 🚀 Michael Saylor’s @MicroStrategy has expanded its preferred equity sale to $2B from $500M to acquire more Bitcoin. #Strategy #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy https://t.co/E0t1v4QWC1 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 24, 2025 This is also the largest U.S. exchange-listed perpetual preferred stock offering since 2009 and the largest U.S. IPO of 2025, based on gross proceeds. Following this purchase, Strategy now holds 628,791 BTC, acquired at a total cost of $46.8 billion with an average purchase price of $73,227 per BTC, including fees. The firm has consistently led corporate BTC adoption, often issuing new debt or equity to fund continued accumulation. Source: Strategy This latest haul, powered by the Stretch offering, reaffirms Saylor’s long-term conviction in Bitcoin as “digital property,” while also introducing a new financial instrument designed to attract income-focused investors to the crypto ecosystem. Between July 14 and July 20, Strategy raised $740.3 million across four classes of securities, including common stock and various preferred shares. These offerings fall under large multibillion-dollar issuance programs, some authorized for as much as $21 billion per class, showing Saylor’s continued ability to systematically convert equity into long-term Bitcoin reserves at an institutional scale.
CryptoNews2025/07/30 05:39
US Senate bill seeks to include crypto in mortgage approval process

US Senate bill seeks to include crypto in mortgage approval process

If passed, the legislation could give more weight to a US housing regulatory agency’s June order to consider certain digital assets for mortgage loan risk assessments.
PANews2025/07/30 05:38
SEC votes to allow in-kind redemptions for crypto ETPs

SEC votes to allow in-kind redemptions for crypto ETPs

SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the new rules will make crypto exchange-traded products "less costly and more efficient."
Moonveil
MORE$0.10057+0.66%
