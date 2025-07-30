MEXC Exchange
Multiple addresses accumulated 648,000 ETH worth $2.44 billion in just half a month
According to a report by PANews on July 30, the address 0x3dF…E3E continued to accumulate 12,000 ETH (approximately $45.01 million) through Galaxy Digital 7 hours ago. Since July 19, the
PANews
2025/07/30 08:41
Warnings from multiple locations: Beware of new "stablecoin investment" scams
PANews reported on July 30th that some unscrupulous institutions have recently capitalized on the buzz around "stablecoins," issuing or hyping so-called "virtual currencies," "digital assets," and "stablecoin investment projects," promising
PANews
2025/07/30 08:30
CITIC Securities: Continue to monitor issuers that may obtain the first batch of stablecoin licenses
PANews reported on July 30th that a CITIC Securities research report indicated that on July 29th, the HKMA released a series of documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers,
PANews
2025/07/30 08:29
pump.fun transferred 12,000 SOL to the PUMP repurchase address 3 hours ago
According to a report by PANews on July 30, pump.fun transferred 12,000 SOL (approximately $2.16 million) to the PUMP buyback address three hours ago for subsequent ongoing buybacks. It is
PANews
2025/07/30 08:08
ZachXBT investigation leads to Cameron Redman's conviction
PANews reported on July 30th that Canadian Cameron Redman was convicted and ordered to pay restitution for his investigation, according to ZachXBT. In June 2022, Redman profited 250 ETH by
PANews
2025/07/30 08:06
The White House may have delayed the vote on the CFTC chairman nomination because he still serves as a director of Kalshi
According to PANews on July 30, Eleanor Terrett reported that the White House postponed the vote on the CFTC Chairman nomination, suspected of being due to concerns about conflicts of
PANews
2025/07/30 08:01
With an annual revenue of 13 million, will Spheron's "revenue reaching target and then issuing tokens" set a new benchmark in the AI field?
Another project has already announced its TGE with ARR results! Recently, Spheron Network announced its TGE with over $13 million in ARR revenue. With revenue now generated and the ecosystem
PANews
2025/07/30 08:00
Fed Governor Kugler will be absent from this week's interest rate meeting due to personal reasons, temporarily reducing the number of voting members to 11.
PANews reported on July 30 that according to foreign media reports, the Federal Reserve stated that Federal Reserve Governor Kugler will be absent from the two-day July policy meeting this
PANews
2025/07/30 07:47
SEC Considers Allowing Collateralization for BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF and Delays Grayscale’s Litecoin ETF Decision
PANews reported on July 30th that The Block reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reviewing an application from BlackRock, one of the world's largest asset management
PANews
2025/07/30 07:45
Mining company Argo Blockchain faces delisting from Nasdaq due to continued slumping stock price
PANews reported on July 30th that according to The Block, London-based Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) received a delisting notice from Nasdaq due to its stock price consistently
PANews
2025/07/30 07:42
