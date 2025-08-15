2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $231 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $231 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on August 15 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 14, Eastern Time) was US$231 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
LayerNet
NET$0.00010259-8.40%
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 11:58
Ronin will upgrade from a sidechain to Ethereum L2, and is expected to be completed in Q1 or Q2 of next year.

Ronin will upgrade from a sidechain to Ethereum L2, and is expected to be completed in Q1 or Q2 of next year.

PANews reported on August 15th that Ronin announced on Twitter that it will upgrade from an Ethereum sidechain to Ethereum L2. Ronin, a gaming-centric public chain, was established four years
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06101-6.18%
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 11:49
Bessent Clarifies US Bitcoin Plans, Says Treasury Buys Will Be Budget Neutral

Bessent Clarifies US Bitcoin Plans, Says Treasury Buys Will Be Budget Neutral

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has walked back earlier remarks that the US would not acquire BTC for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, a shift that has left the policy direction murky. Speaking on Fox News on Thursday, Bessent told anchor Maria Bartiromo that while Washington intends to develop a reserve “to get into the 21st century,” it will not be buying coins outright. Instead, the government plans to use confiscated Bitcoin and stop liquidating those holdings. “We’re not going to be buying that, but we are going to use confiscated assets and continue to build that up,” he said. “We’re going to stop selling that.” He estimated the value of the current reserve at between $15b-$20b US dollars. Bessent Moves To Reassure On Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Approach Later in the day, Bessent appeared to soften his stance. In an X post , he said Bitcoin forfeited to the federal government will serve as the foundation of the reserve established under President Donald Trump’s March executive order. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 He added that the Treasury is “committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world.’” The remarks contrasted with his earlier categorical dismissal of Bitcoin purchases, sparking confusion among market observers and political critics. The Trump administration has shifted positions on crypto policy before. On the campaign trail, Trump spoke of a dedicated Bitcoin stockpile. The initiative later expanded to include other tokens such as Ethereum, Solana, XRP and Cardano. Ultimately, his executive orders created two separate pools, a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a broader digital asset stockpile that holds other cryptocurrencies. . @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way. We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR. America needs the BITCOIN Act. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 Bitcoin Hits $124k Before Reversing On Inflation Fears The clarification came on the same day Bitcoin surged to a record high above $124,000 before quickly reversing. The milestone showed how sentiment around policy can move in step with broader financial conditions. Doug Colkitt, a founding contributor at Fogo Chain, said the new peak showed “how much momentum and liquidity were building in risk assets ahead of the PPI print.” But he warned the reversal shows that “even the strongest crypto rallies remain tethered to macro forces, especially when inflation surprises force investors to rethink rate-cut timelines.” For Bessent, the balancing act is clear. He must show the administration is serious about building a Bitcoin reserve without rattling financial markets or opening the government to accusations of reckless spending. His repeated clarifications reflect the political sensitivity of the issue. They also show how deeply the Trump administration has tied its crypto stance to a broader economic message of sovereignty and modernization.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16425+12.06%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03148-1.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.419+3.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,153.9+0.33%
GET
GET$0.012109+0.54%
Dele
CryptoNews2025/08/15 11:47
More Than $1 Billion in Leveraged Bets Wiped out; Whale Trader Loses $83M in ETH Liquidation

More Than $1 Billion in Leveraged Bets Wiped out; Whale Trader Loses $83M in ETH Liquidation

The crypto market’s sharp decline on Aug. 14 resulted in over $1 billion in liquidations within 24 hours. Inflation Fears Fuel Market Crash The crypto market’s unexpected descent shortly after reaching yet another milestone saw more than $1 billion in short and long bets being wiped out in just 24 hours. According to Coinglass data […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10057+0.66%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00668+1.51%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.001398-5.79%
Ethereum
ETH$4,551.67+3.16%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 11:45
A whale sold 9,109.6 ETH, nearly doubling its profit to $19.64 million.

A whale sold 9,109.6 ETH, nearly doubling its profit to $19.64 million.

PANews reported on August 15th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale who bought ETH at $1,802 in early May took profits and liquidated all 9,109.6 ETH in
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 11:27
Hyperliquid: 24-hour trading volume reaches $29 billion, a new record high

Hyperliquid: 24-hour trading volume reaches $29 billion, a new record high

PANews reported on August 15 that the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid tweeted that its 24-hour trading volume reached US$29 billion and its fee income reached US$7.7 million, setting a record high.
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 11:21
Hacker "0x17E0" panic-sold 4,958 ETH, locking in $9.75 million in profits

Hacker "0x17E0" panic-sold 4,958 ETH, locking in $9.75 million in profits

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the hacker "0x17E0" panic-sold 4,958 ETH (worth US$22.13 million) at a price of US$4,463 during the market drop 5 hours
Ethereum
ETH$4,551.67+3.16%
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 11:04
The new address that opened a PEPE position the day before yesterday is suspected to have bought another $1.21 million of PEPE in the early morning, with a current floating loss of about $140,000.

The new address that opened a PEPE position the day before yesterday is suspected to have bought another $1.21 million of PEPE in the early morning, with a current floating loss of about $140,000.

PANews reported on August 15th that @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring indicated that the new address 0x122...002bA, which initially established a PEPE position the day before yesterday, was suspected of replenishing its position
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001124+1.81%
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 11:00
The crypto market suffered setbacks across the board, with the Meme sector leading the decline of more than 8%, and ETH falling below $4,500 at one point.

The crypto market suffered setbacks across the board, with the Meme sector leading the decline of more than 8%, and ETH falling below $4,500 at one point.

PANews reported on August 15th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market suffered across the board over the past 24 hours, with declines ranging from 2% to 9% due
Moonveil
MORE$0.10057+0.66%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002007+1.82%
Ethereum
ETH$4,551.67+3.16%
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 10:44
Smart money with a 100% win rate in four ETH waves bought 2174.02 WETH in the early morning

Smart money with a 100% win rate in four ETH waves bought 2174.02 WETH in the early morning

PANews reported on August 15th that according to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, smart money 0x54d...e6029, who has had a 100% win rate on four ETH swings since June 20th, has made a
Waves
WAVES$1.2529+5.68%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.008079+10.67%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0963+7.59%
Ethereum
ETH$4,551.67+3.16%
WINK
WIN$0.00006338+1.96%
Dele
PANews2025/08/15 10:31

Trendene nyheder

Mere

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose