Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets secures $1 million in funding
PANews reported on July 30 that Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets recently completed US$1 million in financing, with investors including Coinbase Ventures, Virtuals Ventures, and Contango Digital Assets.
PANews
2025/07/30 09:42
Ark Invest purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine shares on Tuesday
PANews reported on July 30 that according to The Block, Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine Immersion Technologies shares through its three ETFs
PANews
2025/07/30 09:38
AML Bitcoin founder sentenced to 7 years in prison for multi-million dollar cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering
PANews reported on July 30 that according to The Block , Rowland Marcus Andrade , founder of AML Bitcoin and CEO of NAC Foundation , was sentenced to 84 months
PANews
2025/07/30 09:37
Ethereum Foundation: “Ethereum Torch” NFT is now open for minting
PANews reported on July 30th that the Ethereum Foundation announced the launch of a free commemorative "Ethereum Torch" NFT to commemorate Ethereum's tenth anniversary. The minting activity is now open.
PANews
2025/07/30 09:33
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Applications for a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins are available, with the first license likely to be issued early next year
According to a July 30th report from PANews and the National Business Daily, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Deputy Chief Executive Chan Wai-min stated at a technical briefing on the regulatory
PANews
2025/07/30 09:28
Kunlun Wanwei launches and open-sources Skywork UniPic, a multimodal unified pre-training model
PANews reported on July 30th that Kunlun Wanwei officially launched and open-sourced the "Skywork UniPic," a multimodal unified pre-training model using an autoregressive approach. This model deeply integrates three core
PANews
2025/07/30 09:15
A whale sold 1.79 million FARTCOIN in exchange for $1.92 million in SOL and deposited it on Stake.com
According to PANews on July 30, Onchain Lens reported that a whale address (AY4pMi8aQjxrD52QZBUm8rpdcrQL3rYs6fuhpgTw7XP4) sold 1.79 million FARTCOIN for 10,698 SOL (approximately $1.92 million) and then deposited the SOL into
PANews
2025/07/30 09:12
Smart money increased their holdings again after the LUNA/UST crash, purchasing nearly $10 million worth of WBTC and ETH in 9 hours.
PANews reported on July 30 that according to Aunt Ai, "smart money that shorted BTC when LUNA/UST collapsed and earned $5.16 million" recently chose to increase its holdings during the
PANews
2025/07/30 09:09
BTCS plans to raise $2 billion to increase cryptocurrency investment
PANews reported on July 30th that BTCS Inc., a blockchain technology company focused on Ethereum, filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, planning to raise
PANews
2025/07/30 09:01
Linea announces token distribution details, 9% will be distributed to users via airdrop
According to PANews on July 30th, Linea project leader Declan Fox stated in a post on the X platform that the team has confirmed that 10% of tokens will be
PANews
2025/07/30 08:53
