2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets secures $1 million in funding

Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets secures $1 million in funding

PANews reported on July 30 that Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets recently completed US$1 million in financing, with investors including Coinbase Ventures, Virtuals Ventures, and Contango Digital Assets.
BILLY
BILLY$0.00465+2.69%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1274+1.27%
Dele
PANews2025/07/30 09:42
Ark Invest purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine shares on Tuesday

Ark Invest purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine shares on Tuesday

PANews reported on July 30 that according to The Block, Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine Immersion Technologies shares through its three ETFs
ARK
ARK$0.448+1.03%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1719-1.77%
Dele
PANews2025/07/30 09:38
AML Bitcoin founder sentenced to 7 years in prison for multi-million dollar cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering

AML Bitcoin founder sentenced to 7 years in prison for multi-million dollar cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering

PANews reported on July 30 that according to The Block , Rowland Marcus Andrade , founder of AML Bitcoin and CEO of NAC Foundation , was sentenced to 84 months
Multichain
MULTI$0.08299-4.82%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1719-1.77%
Dele
PANews2025/07/30 09:37
Ethereum Foundation: “Ethereum Torch” NFT is now open for minting

Ethereum Foundation: “Ethereum Torch” NFT is now open for minting

PANews reported on July 30th that the Ethereum Foundation announced the launch of a free commemorative "Ethereum Torch" NFT to commemorate Ethereum's tenth anniversary. The minting activity is now open.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004651-0.78%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014521+6.19%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000899-4.76%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00723+2.26%
Dele
PANews2025/07/30 09:33
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Applications for a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins are available, with the first license likely to be issued early next year

Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Applications for a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins are available, with the first license likely to be issued early next year

According to a July 30th report from PANews and the National Business Daily, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Deputy Chief Executive Chan Wai-min stated at a technical briefing on the regulatory
Minswap
MIN$0.02647+6.82%
Dele
PANews2025/07/30 09:28
Kunlun Wanwei launches and open-sources Skywork UniPic, a multimodal unified pre-training model

Kunlun Wanwei launches and open-sources Skywork UniPic, a multimodal unified pre-training model

PANews reported on July 30th that Kunlun Wanwei officially launched and open-sourced the "Skywork UniPic," a multimodal unified pre-training model using an autoregressive approach. This model deeply integrates three core
Core DAO
CORE$0.4993+1.58%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000899-4.76%
Dele
PANews2025/07/30 09:15
A whale sold 1.79 million FARTCOIN in exchange for $1.92 million in SOL and deposited it on Stake.com

A whale sold 1.79 million FARTCOIN in exchange for $1.92 million in SOL and deposited it on Stake.com

According to PANews on July 30, Onchain Lens reported that a whale address (AY4pMi8aQjxrD52QZBUm8rpdcrQL3rYs6fuhpgTw7XP4) sold 1.79 million FARTCOIN for 10,698 SOL (approximately $1.92 million) and then deposited the SOL into
Solana
SOL$194.3+2.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.027886+22.03%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.9754+2.69%
Dele
PANews2025/07/30 09:12
Smart money increased their holdings again after the LUNA/UST crash, purchasing nearly $10 million worth of WBTC and ETH in 9 hours.

Smart money increased their holdings again after the LUNA/UST crash, purchasing nearly $10 million worth of WBTC and ETH in 9 hours.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Aunt Ai, "smart money that shorted BTC when LUNA/UST collapsed and earned $5.16 million" recently chose to increase its holdings during the
Bitcoin
BTC$118,154.05+0.34%
Terra
LUNA$0.1612+0.68%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1274+1.27%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.008079+10.67%
Ethereum
ETH$4,550.34+3.13%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$118,146.55+0.32%
Dele
PANews2025/07/30 09:09
BTCS plans to raise $2 billion to increase cryptocurrency investment

BTCS plans to raise $2 billion to increase cryptocurrency investment

PANews reported on July 30th that BTCS Inc., a blockchain technology company focused on Ethereum, filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, planning to raise
U
U$0.023-12.21%
Dele
PANews2025/07/30 09:01
Linea announces token distribution details, 9% will be distributed to users via airdrop

Linea announces token distribution details, 9% will be distributed to users via airdrop

According to PANews on July 30th, Linea project leader Declan Fox stated in a post on the X platform that the team has confirmed that 10% of tokens will be
FOX Token
FOX$0.03143-1.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01575+3.55%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-0.64%
Dele
PANews2025/07/30 08:53

Trendene nyheder

Mere

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose