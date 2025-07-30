MEXC Exchange
Coinbase Derivatives to Launch SOL and XRP Mini Perpetual Futures on August 18
PANews reported on July 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Coinbase Derivatives will launch nano SOL and nano XRP US perpetual futures on August 18, further expanding its derivatives product line
PANews
2025/07/30 15:02
White House Crypto Report Coming: How Much BTC Can Be Used for Strategic Reserves?
Author: BitpushNews On July 30th, Eastern Time, a document highly anticipated by the crypto industry will be released: the White House's first digital asset policy report. It is not only
PANews
2025/07/30 15:00
Ethereum whale wallets rise as Bitcoin whales decline — Is the altcoin rotation underway?
As Bitcoin’s largest holders reduce their positions, the number of Ethereum whale wallets is increasing, fuelling speculation about a possible altcoin rotation led by Ethereum. According to blockchain data shared by Santiment on July 29, the number of wallets holding…
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 14:42
AML Bitcoin founder gets 7 years in prison for crypto fraud
Rowland Marcus Andrade was sentenced to seven years in prison for making the cryptocurrency AML Bitcoin, which defrauded investors out of $10 million.
PANews
2025/07/30 14:34
Arizona man at center of $13m crypto ponzi pleads guilty nearly two years after indictment
After initially contesting the charges, an Arizona man has now pleaded guilty to defrauding victims out of $13 million through a crypto scheme involving fake AI trading bots and a fictitious government agency. Vincent Anthony Mazzotta Jr., who has been…
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 14:30
Hamak Gold, a British listed company, purchased 20 Bitcoins for the first time and reached a cooperation with Archax
PANews reported on July 30th that Hamak Gold, a UK-listed company, announced its first purchase of 20 Bitcoins at an average price of £88,569, totaling approximately £1.7714 million, as part
PANews
2025/07/30 14:29
Tom Lee’s Ethereum treasury announces stock buyback worth $1b
Tom Lee’s Ethereum-centered treasury firm, Bitmine Immersion, has announced its stock repurchase program to buyback up to $1 billion of the company’s common stock. According to the official press release, the new stock buyback plan would allow Bitmine Immersion to…
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 14:28
Bank of Korea to launch virtual asset committee to monitor crypto
The Bank of Korea has also renamed its CBDC research and development teams to reflect their focus on practical business department.
PANews
2025/07/30 14:15
The Smarter Web Company purchased an additional 225 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,050.
PANews reported on July 30 that according to the London Stock Exchange website, London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company ( AQUIS: SWC ) announced that it will continue to
PANews
2025/07/30 14:15
FundBridge Capital Partners with Libeara to Deploy ULTRA, a U.S. Treasury Strategy Tokenized Product, on the Arbitrum Network
PANews reported on July 30th that fund management company FundBridge Capital and asset tokenization platform Libeara jointly announced that ULTRA, a tokenized U.S. Treasury bond product managed by FundBridge and
PANews
2025/07/30 13:56
