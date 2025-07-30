2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Nano Labs announced its investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., a BNB strategic reserve company.

PANews reported on July 30 that Nano Labs announced an investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., the BNB strategic reserve company, according to an official announcement, to further strengthen the BNB
Binance Coin
BNB$858.19+3.00%
PANews2025/07/30 18:56
DOJ is not probing Dragonfly over Tornado Cash ties, exec says

The DOJ reportedly confirmed it is not targeting Dragonfly Ventures or its executives in the Tornado Cash case, despite earlier speculation and courtroom remarks.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001958-0.86%
PANews2025/07/30 18:50
Bison, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, adds six cryptocurrencies for retail traders

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CoinDesk, Bison, the cryptocurrency trading platform under the Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, will add six new cryptocurrencies by the end of July,
SIX
SIX$0.02323+9.42%
PANews2025/07/30 18:36
H100 Group increased its holdings by 56.9 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 685.1 bitcoins.

According to PANews on July 30, Swedish listed company H100 Group has purchased an additional 56.9 bitcoins at an average price of SEK 1,135,364 per bitcoin, bringing its total bitcoin
PANews2025/07/30 18:22
Indonesia hikes crypto seller tax, ends VAT for buyers

Indonesia’s finance ministry has raised taxes for crypto miners and sellers, while exempting crypto transactions from VAT.
PANews2025/07/30 18:15
Falcon Finance secures $10 million strategic investment from World Liberty Financial

According to Investing, Falcon announced on Wednesday that World Liberty Financial, a Trump-linked crypto firm, has made a $10 million strategic investment in Falcon Finance, a digital token infrastructure platform.
PANews2025/07/30 18:08
Japan's Osaka Exchange is considering listing cryptocurrency derivatives

PANews reported on July 30th that Bloomberg News reported that the Osaka Exchange, a subsidiary of the Japan Exchange Group (JPX), is considering listing cryptocurrency derivatives. In an interview, Osaka
PANews2025/07/30 18:01
From Bitcoin to Ethereum, Decoding the "Steady Wealth Rules" of Crypto Millions

Article by: Crypto Unfiltered Article Compiled by: Block Unicorn Foreword You don't need to win the lottery or pick the next miracle coin to build wealth in cryptocurrency. While some
PANews2025/07/30 18:00
Are Samourai wallet founders going to jail? Execs set to plead guilty in DOJ case

The years-long federal case against the founders of privacy-focused Samourai Wallet is taking a major turn. According to court filings dated July 29, Samourai Wallet co-founders Keonne Rodriguez and William Lonergan Hill will formally plead guilty in their money laundering…
Crypto.news2025/07/30 17:50
Viewpoint: Bitcoin is still likely to hit new highs in the medium term, but we need to be wary of short-term momentum exhaustion

PANews reported on July 30th that Singapore-based crypto investment firm QCP Capital stated that Bitcoin remains firmly locked in a narrow range, struggling to break through the $120,000 mark, while
PANews2025/07/30 17:49

