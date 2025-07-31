2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Whale Alert, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60,000,000 USDC on the Ethereum chain, worth approximately US$59,988,360.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.01%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 09:27
21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 09:26
A new address received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $152 million

A new address received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $152 million

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Yu Jin, a new address has just received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital , worth approximately 152 million US dollars. It is
Ethereum
ETH$4,550.33+3.13%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 09:24
Cboe BZX, NYSE Arca propose simplified regulations for crypto ETF listings

Cboe BZX, NYSE Arca propose simplified regulations for crypto ETF listings

Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted proposals to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow crypto exchange-traded funds to list under a standardized framework. The proposed rule changes aim to eliminate the need for case-by-case approvals…
U
U$0.023-12.21%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/07/31 09:22
A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, Onchain Lens reported that a whale sold all of its 3.85 million FARTCOIN holdings after two months, earning 11,890 SOL (approximately
Solana
SOL$194.27+2.70%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00343+0.38%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.97565+2.71%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 09:15
CBOE Submits Universal Listing Standards for Crypto Asset ETPs, SOL and XRP ETPs Expected to Launch in Q4

CBOE Submits Universal Listing Standards for Crypto Asset ETPs, SOL and XRP ETPs Expected to Launch in Q4

PANews reported on July 31st that Greg Xethalis, General Counsel of Litecoin Capital, stated on the X platform that the CBOE has submitted an application for universal listing standards for
Solana
SOL$194.27+2.70%
XRP
XRP$3.1154+0.29%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 09:01
Where is the lowest compliance cost for starting a U-card business? Hong Kong may be the best choice

Where is the lowest compliance cost for starting a U-card business? Hong Kong may be the best choice

Original Author: Shao Jiayi, Huang Wenjing Over the past two years, many people working in payment, wallet, and crypto products have been quietly focusing on one direction: the U-card. To
U
U$0.023-12.21%
MAY
MAY$0.05019-0.33%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01972+1.91%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02848+3.11%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 09:00
FTX/Alameda Wallet Just Stakes Over 20,000 ETH to Ethereum PoS

FTX/Alameda Wallet Just Stakes Over 20,000 ETH to Ethereum PoS

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Ember, 10 minutes ago, a wallet of FTX/Alameda Research deposited 20,736 ETH (about 78.96 million US dollars) into Ethereum PoS for staking.
Ethereum
ETH$4,550.33+3.13%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02848+3.11%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 08:59
Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

According to PANews on July 31, Microsoft (MSFT.O) saw its US stock price rise 8% in the evening session. If this upward trend can be maintained until Thursday's opening, it
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.009947+6.43%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 08:51
A whale bought a total of 5,774 MKR through FalconX within 13 days.

A whale bought a total of 5,774 MKR through FalconX within 13 days.

According to a report by PANews on July 31, a whale or institution has continuously purchased 5,774 MKR tokens through FalconX over the past 13 days, totaling $11.84 million, with
Maker
MKR$1,850.5+2.89%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 08:47

Trendene nyheder

Mere

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose