Bolivia's Central Bank and El Salvador's National Digital Asset Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation
PANews reported on July 31st that the Central Bank of Bolivia (BCB) and the National Digital Asset Commission of El Salvador (CNAD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at
PANews
2025/07/31 13:54
Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others
PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star
PANews
2025/07/31 13:43
Ethenaâ€™s TVL surged 50% to $8.5 billion in the past 30 days
According to PANews on July 31, Deflama data showed that Ethena's total locked value (TVL) surged 50% over the past 30 days, breaking a record high of $8.5 billion, setting
PANews
2025/07/31 13:37
Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale
PANews reported on July 31st that cybersecurity company Check Point reported that researchers recently discovered a large-scale malicious campaign called JSCEAL, in which attackers exploited the Node.js platform using compiled
PANews
2025/07/31 13:26
The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to an announcement from the Cyberspace Administration of China, serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips have recently been exposed. Previously, US lawmakers
PANews
2025/07/31 13:03
From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?
Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
PANews
2025/07/31 13:00
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
PANews
2025/07/31 12:56
Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.
According to a July 31 report from PANews, Ying Ying, chief computer industry analyst at CITIC Construction Investment Securities, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoin and the digital RMB are not
PANews
2025/07/31 12:52
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.
According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
PANews
2025/07/31 12:19
From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX
Author: @BlazingKevin_, Researcher at Movemaker In Polymarket, each prediction market is essentially a "probability exchange for future events." Users can express their bets on a particular event by buying an
PANews
2025/07/31 12:00
