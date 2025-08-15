Do Kwon Pleads Guilty — What It Means for Global Crypto Markets

Law and Ledger is a news segment focusing on crypto legal news, brought to you by Kelman Law – A law firm focused on digital asset commerce. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law. Do Kwon’s Guilty Plea On August 12, 2025, the United States Attorney’s Office for […]