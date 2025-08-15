MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT
According to official news from PANews on August 15th, Huobi Community and SunPump have launched a global creator competition. From August 14th to September 5th, creators can compete for 8,000
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 15:10
After the OKB destruction, the total amount has officially dropped to 21 million.
PANews reported on August 15th that according to Etherscan data, the OKEx: OKB Buy-Back and Burn wallet officially transferred 279 million OKB to the Null: 0x00…0000 black hole address at
OKB
$120.527
+17.35%
BLACK
$0.4434
+2.00%
WALLET
$0.02848
+3.11%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 15:06
Matrixport: Multiple positive factors are driving asset prices upward, and the market is expected to continue until 2026
PANews reported on August 15th that Matrixport stated in its latest research report that the US market is entering a new cycle of liquidity release, and structural funding support may
MAY
$0.05019
-0.33%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 14:53
Czech Police Detain Drug Dealer in Bitcoin Donation Scandal, Seize Assets
PANews reported on August 15th that Czech police have detained convicted drug trafficker Tomas Jirikovsky and seized assets linked to a $45 million Bitcoin donation to the Czech Ministry of
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 14:37
Swedish listed company Bitcoin Treasury Capital issues approximately $418,000 worth of shares to increase its Bitcoin holdings
PANews reported on August 15th that News.Cision reported that the board of directors of Bitcoin Treasury Capital, a Swedish public company focused on Bitcoin investment, issued 13,803 Class B shares
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 14:31
Do Kwon Pleads Guilty — What It Means for Global Crypto Markets
Law and Ledger is a news segment focusing on crypto legal news, brought to you by Kelman Law – A law firm focused on digital asset commerce. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law. Do Kwon’s Guilty Plea On August 12, 2025, the United States Attorney’s Office for […]
ALEX
$0.00542
-0.55%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 14:30
The governance process has been initiated for the consensus upgrade proposal to achieve 150ms block finality on Solana.
PANews reported on August 15th that Solana's SIMD 326 – Alpenglow proposal has launched its community governance process. The proposal introduces a major consensus upgrade aimed at achieving 150ms block
MAJOR
$0.16893
-0.48%
BLOCK
$0.1716
-1.20%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 14:23
Arthur Hayes increased holdings in HYPE, LDO, and ENA
PANews reported on August 15th that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that Arthur Hayes increased his holdings of HYPE, LDO, and ENA today. Over the past five days, Hayes has purchased a
HYPE
$46.86
+0.14%
LDO
$1.3783
-1.55%
ENA
$0.7154
-0.52%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 14:01
Vitalik’s latest article: Why can open source promote technological equality?
By Vitalik Buterin Compiled and edited by Janna and ChainCatcher ChainCatcher Editor's Summary This article is from Vitalik Buterin's personal website, which primarily publishes his blog posts, opinions, and research,
OPEN
$0.0000000899
-9.19%
WHY
$0.00000003241
+7.17%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 14:00
FBI: Beware of criminals impersonating lawyers and government employees to defraud cryptocurrency victims
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to Decrypt, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a new warning regarding fake law firms targeting victims of cryptocurrency scams.
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 13:44
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose