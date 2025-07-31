2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

WebX: Japan's Largest Web3 Event, 2025 Date: August 25th-26th, 2025 Venue: Prince Park Tower Hotel, Tokyo, Japan (〒105-8563, Shibakoen 4-8-1, Minato-ku, Tokyo)ザ・プリンスパークタワーTokyo） Organizer: CoinPost Guests: Arthur Hayes (Maelstrom CEO) Yoshitaka
TOWER Ecosystem
TOWER$0.0018809-2.43%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 16:44
Polygon RPC services are fully restored to normal

Polygon RPC services are fully restored to normal

According to PANews on July 31st, the Polygon Foundation announced that all RPC services have fully returned to normal, including client services. Officials stated that the root cause of the
The Root Network
ROOT$0.003737+10.23%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 16:41
NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

PANews reported on July 31st that according to CryptoSlam data, NFT sales reached $574 million in July, a 47.6% month-over-month increase, marking the second-highest month-over-month sales in 2025, second only
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078--%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004641-0.93%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 16:33
Phoenix Group Launches Digital Asset Treasury Strategy: Net Increase of 179 BTC in Q2, Total Holdings Reach 514 BTC

Phoenix Group Launches Digital Asset Treasury Strategy: Net Increase of 179 BTC in Q2, Total Holdings Reach 514 BTC

According to PANews on July 31st, Phoenix Group officially launched its digital asset treasury strategy in its Q2 2025 financial report, becoming the first company to be listed on the
Bitcoin
BTC$118,179.69+0.35%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010259-8.40%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 16:30
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019887+2.82%
ELYSIA
EL$0.00508+0.17%
Comedian
BAN$0.06993+8.78%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

PANews reported on July 31 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2859+7.35%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 16:26
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Ember Monitoring, SharpLink Gaming spent $43.09 million today to purchase 11,259 ETH, following its $290 million purchase of 77,000 ETH last weekend,
Ethereum
ETH$4,549.62+3.11%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 16:06
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.1417+1.21%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
xTAO, a listed company, holds $16 million in TAO, becoming the largest public holder of Bittensor.

xTAO, a listed company, holds $16 million in TAO, becoming the largest public holder of Bittensor.

PANews reported on July 31st that xTAO, a publicly listed company focused on Bittensor, announced it holds 41,538 TAO tokens, valued at approximately $16 million, making it the largest holder
Bittensor
TAO$381.19+2.56%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 15:37
Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01614+0.74%
Dele
PANews2025/07/31 15:33

Trendene nyheder

Mere

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose