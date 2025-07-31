MEXC Exchange
Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, US inflation data for June slightly exceeded expectations, adding another uncertainty to the Federal Reserve's timetable for interest rate cuts. The
PANews
2025/07/31 20:42
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the Federal Reserve's preferred core inflation measure accelerated in June, reaching one of the fastest rates so far this year, while
PANews
2025/07/31 20:41
Galaxy Report: Corporate Cryptocurrency Asset Holdings Surpass $100 Billion
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Cointelegraph, a report released Thursday by Galaxy Research indicates that corporate cryptocurrency finance firms, including Strategy, Metaplanet, and SharpLink, have accumulated a
PANews
2025/07/31 20:36
The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 26 was 218,000, while the expected number was 224,000.
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 26 was 218,000, compared with expectations
PANews
2025/07/31 20:31
The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of the US core PCE price index in June was 2.8%, in line with expectations of 2.70%, and
PANews
2025/07/31 20:30
Corporate crypto treasury holdings top $100B as Ether buying accelerates
Crypto treasury firms are emerging as a new public company category, bringing significant new liquidity to the crypto industry.
PANews
2025/07/31 20:29
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.
PANews reported on July 31st that according to an official announcement, US-listed company Empery Digital (formerly Volcon) announced that it has increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total
PANews
2025/07/31 20:24
Bo Hines: The amount of Bitcoin held by the US government is "not currently debatable"
PANews reported on July 31st that Bo Hines, Executive Director of President Trump's Digital Asset Advisory Council, refused to disclose the number of Bitcoins held by the US government in
PANews
2025/07/31 20:16
Bitcoin dominance continues to shrink, which altcoins are poised for a breakout?
Bitcoin dominance is on a downward trend as other altcoins like IKA and PUMP rise to the occasion with gains ranging from 25% to above 30%. Here are our top picks for altcoin breakout season. According to a recent CryptoQuant…
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 20:13
Visa supports USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its stablecoin settlement service
PANews reported on July 31st that stablecoin issuer Paxos stated on the X platform that Visa today announced support for Paxos-issued USDG and PYUSD in its stablecoin settlement services. In
PANews
2025/07/31 20:09
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose