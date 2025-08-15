MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Strip, Circle, and Tether have successively launched dedicated chains. What impact will this have on Ethereum and L2?
Regarding Stripe, Circle, and Tether’s successive launches of dedicated blockchains, I would like to offer two perspectives: 1) Impact on Ethereum Layer 2: Layer 2s are all working hard to
LIKE
$0.013546
+8.96%
LAYER
$0.6124
+0.78%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 17:00
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$131.4 million
According to PANews on August 15, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today
VIRTUAL
$1.2839
+7.17%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 17:00
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 15: Bessent U-Turns On BTC Buys, JPMorgan Sees ETH Stablecoin Surge, Coinbase Spies Alt Season, SOL ETFs Delayed
Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backtracked on comments that the government would not buy Bitcoin for its strategic reserve, helping spark $1
U
$0.023
-12.21%
SOL
$194.32
+2.61%
BTC
$118,189.17
+0.36%
ETH
$4,548.53
+3.11%
ALT
$0.003122
+19.52%
Dele
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/15 16:50
Brazil Unveils US Tariff Countermeasures as Trade Conflict Worsens
Brazil has unveiled a series of countermeasures to soften the blow that national producers will have to endure as the Trump Administration imposes a 50% tariff regime on exports to the U.S. The measures do not include enacting reciprocal levies, as President Lula stated that these could worsen the already strained bilateral relations. Brazil Directs […]
U
$0.023
-12.21%
TRUMP
$9.425
+3.82%
TRADE
$0.13704
+3.27%
NOT
$0.001957
-0.86%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 16:30
Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode
By David Duong , Coinbase Compiled by Tim, PANews Article Overview Coinbase maintains a positive outlook for the third quarter of 2025, but its view on alt season has shifted.
ALTCOIN
$0.0007687
+21.34%
ALT
$0.003122
+19.52%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 16:15
South Africa Moves to Regulate Cross-Border Crypto Flows
Instead of creating a broad exemption framework for cryptocurrency exchanges, the South African central bank plans to release a new framework later this year focused on cross-border crypto asset transfers. Key Details of Proposed Framework South Africa is taking significant steps towards regulating cryptocurrency transactions, as highlighted by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s recent statements. Rather […]
CROSS
$0.28025
+2.79%
BANK
$0.06267
-2.07%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 15:30
A certain address bought over 1,700 WETH at a low price of $4,646.4 this morning.
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, the address "0x208...5b971" spent 8.264 million USDC this morning to purchase 1,778.7 WETH, at an average cost of $4,646.4
USDC
$0.9995
+0.01%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 15:30
Superform v2 testnet upgrade adds support for EIP-7702
PANews reported on August 15th that the Superform v2 public beta testnet has launched an upgraded version, adding features such as support for the latest protocol, EIP-7702, and a prompt
PROMPT
$0.136
+5.50%
PUBLIC
$0.06103
-5.73%
BETA
$0.0001922
+25.53%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 15:17
DeFi Education Fund Expands Mission with Official Foundation Launch
Crypto lobbying group the DeFi Education Fund is officially launching its namesake foundation, the company announced in an August 13 press release. DeFi Education Fund Launches New Foundation According to the Wednesday press release , the DeFi Education Foundation will continue the digital asset-focused collective’s crypto advocacy work while giving donors the opportunity to benefit “from charitable giving incentives.” Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the DeFi Education Foundation — a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to furthering DEF’s mission of educating lawmakers about DeFi, protecting software developers, and advocating for sound DeFi policy. pic.twitter.com/Faw5myR7sw — DeFi Education Fund (@fund_defi) August 13, 2025 “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the DeFi Education Foundation (DEF) — a newly launched 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to furthering DEF’s mission of educating lawmakers about DeFi, protecting software developers, and promoting sound DeFi policy,” the press release states. “In-kind crypto donations to DeFi Education Foundation can be a more tax-efficient way to support DEF’s mission,” the organization added, stating that the move will be a “net-positive for many DEF donors.” “We remain unwaveringly focused on our advancing our mission on behalf of the DeFi industry, but with this new entity we have new benefits for our supporters,” the press release states. Navigating Crypto’s Regulatory Landscape News of the foundation’s launch comes the same week that its parent organization announced and a16z submitted proposals to the SEC to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to persuade the federal regulator to create a “safe harbor” for blockchain-powered apps amid regulatory uncertainty. The concern is that the SEC’s past approach could classify blockchain app developers as brokers, imposing burdensome registration and compliance requirements. “Requiring broker registration for neutral apps would force software developers to take on roles and responsibilities they never assumed—acting as gatekeepers, taking custody, and intermediating activity—all of which undermine the benefits of blockchain systems and create new risks for users,” a new blog post on the DeFi Education Fund’s website states. The launch of the foundation underscores the organization’s dual focus on advancing crypto advocacy and providing a tax-efficient way for supporters to back efforts addressing regulatory challenges like the SEC’s broker classification concerns.
C
$0.23243
+2.04%
MORE
$0.10079
+0.87%
MOVE
$0.1389
+1.01%
DEFI
$0.001769
+0.51%
COM
$0.0279
+22.14%
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
Dele
CryptoNews
2025/08/15 15:15
Solana ETF stalls as SEC delays decision on proposals
The push to launch a U.S.-listed Solana ETF has hit another pause. The Securities and Exchange Commission has pushed back its decision on multiple proposals, adding fresh uncertainty. In separate filings on August 14, the SEC announced its decision to…
U
$0.023
-12.21%
PUSH
$0.03911
+0.43%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/15 15:12
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose