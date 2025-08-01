2025-08-17 Sunday

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

PANews reported on August 1st that according to CNBC, Coinbase announced that it will launch new services in the United States in the coming months, including tokenized stocks, prediction markets,
PANews2025/08/01 07:14
Push for liquid staking in Solana ETFs gains institutional support

Push for liquid staking in Solana ETFs gains institutional support

Though it has weighed in on traditional staking, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has not issued guidance on liquid staking.
PANews2025/08/01 07:02
Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

John Woeltz, one of two men accused of torturing a crypto investor and holding him hostage in New York City back in May, was released on $1 million bail, a Thursday report from TMZ states. John Woeltz Released On $1 Million Bail According to a July 31 report , Woeltz was released Thursday after Judge Gregory Carro granted bail to both him and co-defendant William Duplessie amid the case’s ongoing evidence review. 𝐍𝐘𝐂 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞-𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐳 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 $𝟏 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐝 – 𝐓𝐌𝐙 John Woeltz, known as the “Crypto King of Kentucky,” was released on a $1 million bond after being charged in a disturbing kidnapping and… pic.twitter.com/lLEkeP6jko — Joseph Bonner (@mrjosephbonner) July 31, 2025 Once approved, Duplessie is expected to remain confined to a home in Miami, while Woeltz is set to stay at an undisclosed location in New York. Both alleged crypto criminals will be required to wear ankle monitors for the duration of their confinement. Eric Adams’ Security Detail Under Scrutiny Duplessie and Woeltz were indicted last month on charges, including unlawful imprisonment, assault, and kidnapping, after the unidentified barefoot victim flagged down a traffic officer shortly after escaping captivity. The man told authorities he was lured from his home country, Italy, to a luxury SoHo townhouse on May 6 and held against his will by Duplessie and Woeltz. The duo allegedly bound, shocked, cut, and threatened the man with a gun in an attempt to access his Bitcoin holdings . Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, claiming the victim was allowed to move freely and even party during the alleged captivity. “Victims of abuse are not always going to act the way we expect them to,” prosecutor Sania Khan said in a recent hearing. Mayor Eric Adams’ name has also been drawn into the scandal after two officers—members of his private security detail—were placed on modified duty for driving the victim from the airport to his captors’ home. A trial date for Duplessie and Woeltz has yet to be announced.
CryptoNews2025/08/01 06:12
Chairman French Hill Urges Senate To Pass Crypto Market Legislation Following White House Report

Chairman French Hill Urges Senate To Pass Crypto Market Legislation Following White House Report

House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill (R-AR) is urging the Senate to pass key digital asset legislation in a July 30 statement from the congressman following the White House’s publication of its long-awaited digital assets report. French Hill Urges Senators To Advance Crypto Market Structure Legislation According to the Wednesday statement , Hill is pushing for members of the U.S. Senate to advance crypto policy to U.S. President Donald Trump’s desk. “Now that the GENIUS Act is law and the CLARITY Act received overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver such critical market structure legislation to President Trump’s desk,” Hill said. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act and look forward to continued collaboration with my Senate colleagues and the Trump administration to make the President’s full vision a reality.” White House Issues Key Digital Assets Report Hill’s comments come just one day after the White House unveiled its landmark crypto report , “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology,” pursuant to Trump’s January 2025 executive order, which established a crypto working group. The President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a report that provides a roadmap to USHER IN THE GOLDEN AGE OF CRYPTO 🇺🇸 "Together, we will make the U.S. the crypto capital of the world!" 🌎 pic.twitter.com/YwE5KRrjnA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 30, 2025 The report lays bare the aforementioned working group’s vision for introducing crypto market clarity and creating balanced digital asset regulations stateside. “By embracing and supporting the option of DeFi for investors, policymakers can help position the United States as a leader in the global crypto economy,” the report reads. “Encouraging the development of regulatory frameworks that balance innovation with security will pave the way for a robust financial future.” Both the CLARITY Act and GENIUS Act received bipartisan support following months of political polarization between Democrats and Republicans over Trump’s ventures in the blockchain sector as a whole. Republicans officially dubbed the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week,” while Ranking Member of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters (D-CA) pushed back with her own “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week.”
CryptoNews2025/08/01 06:06
Strategy Bets Big: $4.2B STRC Offering Targets Massive Bitcoin Purchase

Strategy Bets Big: $4.2B STRC Offering Targets Massive Bitcoin Purchase

Bitcoin heavyweight Strategy has launched a fresh $4.2 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity program for its STRC preferred shares, deepening its commitment to an aggressive equity-to-Bitcoin acquisition strategy. The filing , submitted to the SEC and announced late Thursday, follows the company’s strongest quarterly performance on record and comes amid a sharp expansion of its Bitcoin treasury. Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC At-The-Market Program https://t.co/4wOYjw8B2u — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 31, 2025 The STRC program, designed for Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, provides Strategy with the flexibility to raise capital over time, depending on market conditions. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be channeled into general corporate purposes, including working capital and dividends on previously issued preferred shares. However, consistent with Strategy’s stated objectives, a major portion is anticipated to be allocated directly to purchasing additional Bitcoin . The move builds on the momentum of four other ATM programs already in operation. Each has allowed Strategy to convert investor capital into digital assets, reinforcing CEO Michael Saylor’s long-standing belief in Bitcoin as a superior corporate treasury asset. The firm’s filing indicates its intent to continue leveraging equity markets to support its expanding crypto strategy, which now spans multiple asset classes and preferred share structures. Saylor’s Strategy: Profits, BTC, and Scalable Capital Programs Amid Soaring Equity Demand Strategy’s second-quarter earnings report , released just after the STRC announcement, showed a sharp rise in profitability. Net income surged to over $2.3 billion, driven by unrealized gains on Bitcoin holdings during a quarter when the price of BTC soared above $110,000. This represented a nearly 140% increase from Q1, indicating the material impact of the company’s digital asset position on its bottom line. Source: Strategy Its Bitcoin holdings, which stood at 628,212 BTC as of July 29, are currently valued at roughly $69.4 billion. This includes a recent purchase of 14,620 BTC disclosed earlier this week, acquired using proceeds raised through existing ATM equity programs. SEC filings show that between July 14 and July 20, Strategy raised over $740 million by selling multiple classes of shares, a mix of common and preferred. Strategy’s momentum is also visible in its capital markets activity, which has generated more than $10.5 billion in gross proceeds in just the last four months. Between April and the end of June, the company secured $6.8 billion through multiple stock issuance programs. An additional $3.7 billion was raised between July 1 and July 29 across both public offerings and ATM facilities. A sizable portion of that capital is already being recycled into Bitcoin. The largest tranche came from Strategy’s Common Stock ATM Program, which brought in over $6.3 billion during that time frame through the issuance of nearly 16.7 million shares. Even after those sales, $17 billion remains authorized under its May 2025 common equity program. In addition to common equity, Strategy is leveraging preferred shares across several new products. Its STRK ATM program generated over $518 million during the same period, while the STRF ATM program raised approximately $219 million. The company’s May IPO of STRD stock added $979 million, and its follow-up STRD ATM launch in July has raised $17.9 million so far, with $4.2 billion still available. 📈 @MicroStrategy doubles down, acquiring 21,021 #Bitcoin after closing the largest U.S. IPO of 2025 worth $2.52B with its new STRC preferred stock. #Startegy #Bitcoin https://t.co/BNc5V6UfhF — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 29, 2025 STRC itself also saw a strong cash infusion even before the ATM program was announced. Strategy raised $2.5 billion in its initial STRC stock offering , selling over 28 million shares at $90 each. The preferred stock includes a variable monthly dividend, with the first $0.80 payout declared on July 31 and scheduled to be paid on August 31 to shareholders of record as of August 15.
CryptoNews2025/08/01 05:41
Fold expands Bitcoin's reach through America's $300b gift card infrastructure

Fold expands Bitcoin’s reach through America’s $300b gift card infrastructure

Fold’s latest play makes Bitcoin as easy to gift as a last-minute birthday card. With Blackhawk’s retail muscle, BTC is now a checkout-line option at over 400,000 stores, transforming crypto from an investment into something users pick up while shopping.…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 04:16
Qubetics crypto price collapses 97% amid airdrop turmoil

Qubetics crypto price collapses 97% amid airdrop turmoil

The ambitious Qubetics project is facing its biggest test yet as traders rapidly lose confidence.
Crypto.news2025/08/01 03:49
Tether Shocks Wall Street With $127B in Treasuries – What's the Catch?

Tether Shocks Wall Street With $127B in Treasuries – What’s the Catch?

Stablecoin giant Tether has released its Q2 2025 attestation, revealing $127 billion in holdings of U.S. Treasuries and a net profit of $4.9 billion for the quarter. The report , completed by global accounting firm BDO, confirms the company’s asset backing for its USDT stablecoin and shows continued momentum in Tether’s global expansion. As of June 30, the total value of Tether’s assets reached over $162 billion, with liabilities tied to issued tokens sitting just above $157 billion. That means the company’s assets continue to exceed its liabilities, reinforcing its solvency. Tether Now Among Top 20 Holders of U.S. Treasuries With $127B Exposure Tether’s exposure to U.S. Treasuries, $105.5 billion in direct holdings and $21.3 billion in indirect holdings, puts it ahead of several countries, including Germany, in total U.S. debt ownership. That amount has grown by $8 billion since the previous quarter, placing Tether among the top 20 holders of U.S. Treasury securities globally. Tether Issues $20B in USD₮ YTD, Becomes One of Largest U.S. Debt Holders with $127B in Treasuries, Net Profit ~$4.9B in Q2 2025 Attestation Report Read more: https://t.co/0sJW8MiSoO — Tether (@Tether_to) July 31, 2025 Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino commented on the findings, saying, “Q2 2025 affirms what markets have been telling us all year: trust in Tether is accelerating. With over $127 billion in U.S. Treasury exposure, robust bitcoin and gold reserves, and over $20 billion in new USD₮ issued, we’re not just keeping pace with global demand, we’re shaping it.” USDT’s circulating supply reached over $157 billion by the end of June, up by $20 billion since the start of the year. According to Tether, $13.4 billion of that was issued in Q2 alone, indicating growing demand across both emerging markets and digital finance platforms. Beyond profits and supply growth, Tether’s report shows that the company’s shareholder equity remains steady at around $5.47 billion. This reserve buffer is meant to shield the company from shocks and ensure long-term operational strength. Of the $4.9 billion Q2 profit, $3.1 billion came from recurring operations. The rest came from gains in Tether’s bitcoin and gold holdings. Gregory Cowles, Chief Strategy Officer of Intellistake.ai, noted while speaking to CryptoNews that “when a stablecoin issuer starts to rival sovereign holders of debt, it shifts the conversation entirely. And with $4.9 billion in profit this quarter, most of it recurring, we’re seeing a model that isn’t just surviving—it’s thriving and operating at scale, showing real financial strength.” Source: Paolo Ardoino In total, Tether has made $5.7 billion in profit during the first half of 2025. The company says it’s using this cash to fund long-term projects. That includes investments in technology platforms, data infrastructure, and media tools, such as the Rumble Wallet and XXI Capital. The report also shows that nearly $4 billion of those investments have gone toward initiatives within the United States. Tether says it’s reinvesting more into foundational infrastructure than it ever has before. Tether’s financial positioning comes as stablecoins draw closer attention from regulators. The U.S. has proposed several bills that would formalize the legal framework for digital dollars. In this context, Tether is pitching itself as a working example of a private sector solution that meets public objectives. “USD₮ is helping billions access the stability of the U.S. dollar,” Ardoino said. “That mission has never been more urgent or more relevant.” Connor Howe, CEO of Enso—a DeFi platform designed to be a DeFi-native liquidity layer—told CryptoNews, “Tether has positioned itself as one of the largest, if not the largest, influences of crypto adoption throughout the world. Netting $4.9b+ is great and shows how much of an impact Tether has had throughout the industry. Recently, their investment portfolios were released, further showing their ability to think out of the box compared to traditional crypto VCs; they enter new market segments to bring crypto adoption, like agriculture.” Tether Expands Gold Reserves, Eyes U.S. Market Amid Stablecoin Growth Stablecoins saw rapid growth in the first half of 2025, with total supply climbing from $204 billion to $252 billion, according to a report by CertiK . Monthly settlement volumes reached $1.39 trillion, driven largely by Tether’s USDT, which now commands over 62% of the stablecoin market. Ardoino revealed that the company has amassed around $8 billion in gold reserves , stored in a private vault in Switzerland. “We have our own vault. I believe it’s the most secure vault in the world,” Ardoino told Bloomberg, declining to disclose its exact location. 🏦 Tether owns the vast majority of about 80 tons of gold stockpile, worth around $8 billion, stored in a private vault in Switzerland. #Tether #GoldReserves #USDT https://t.co/uqizAQWeZS — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 9, 2025 Ardoino framed the gold holdings as a hedge against potential fiat instability, citing growing concerns over U.S. debt. “If people start to get concerned about the potential increase of the debt of the U.S., they might look at alternatives,” he said. Tether is also preparing for a return to the U.S. market following the recent passage of the GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump. The legislation introduces new federal oversight for stablecoin issuers, including a ban on interest-bearing tokens and stricter reserve disclosure requirements. 🚀 USDT issuer @Tether_to is gearing up for a US comeback, spurred by Trump’s new stablecoin law and a friendlier regulatory climate. #Tether #Stablecoins https://t.co/rfNQsNcp7A — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 24, 2025 “We are well in progress of establishing our U.S. domestic strategy,” Ardoino said, noting a focus on institutional payments and interbank settlements.
CryptoNews2025/08/01 03:47
SEC Launches 'Project Crypto' Initiative to Make America the 'Crypto Capital of the World'

SEC Launches ‘Project Crypto’ Initiative to Make America the ‘Crypto Capital of the World’

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins announced the launch of “ Project Crypto ” on July 31, a comprehensive initiative designed to modernize securities regulations and allow America’s financial markets to move on-chain. The announcement came during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, where Atkins outlined plans to bring crypto asset distributions back to America and establish regulatory frameworks for digital asset trading. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 SEC launches 'Project Crypto' to help make America the “crypto capital of the world.” pic.twitter.com/if6lHudlTt — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 31, 2025 The initiative follows the release of a 166-page White House report titled “ Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology ,” which categorizes cryptocurrency as “ next-generation technology ” alongside railroads and the internet. The document condemns the Biden administration’s regulatory approach as creating a “hostile environment” for crypto businesses and calls for reversing policies that drove fintech firms offshore. Framework Targets Onshoring Crypto Businesses Through Clear Guidelines Project Crypto seeks to establish clear rules for crypto asset distributions, custody, and trading through public notice and comment procedures. Atkins directed Commission staff to draft regulations addressing the confusion surrounding the Howey test, which has led entrepreneurs to treat all crypto assets as securities prophylactically. The SEC plans to develop guidelines helping market participants categorize crypto assets as digital collectibles, digital commodities, or stablecoins based on economic realities. Atkins also emphasized that being deemed a security should not carry stigma, noting that many issuers prefer the flexibility securities laws afford for product design and investor protections. The initiative includes purpose-fit disclosures, exemptions, and safe harbors for initial coin offerings, airdrops, and network rewards. Atkins stated that the goal is to ensure issuers include Americans in distributions rather than excluding them to avoid legal complexity. Source: Paul Atkins on X The SEC will also address tokenized securities requests from Wall Street firms and Silicon Valley unicorns seeking to distribute tokenized stocks, bonds, and partnership interests within the United States. Atkins reported that firms are “lined up at our doors” requesting tokenization capabilities previously available only offshore. Super-App Vision Facilitates Integrated Trading Platforms The SEC plans to allow securities intermediaries to offer comprehensive services under a single license through “super-app” functionality. Broker-dealers with alternative trading systems could offer trading in non-security crypto assets alongside crypto asset securities, traditional securities, and services like staking and lending without requiring multiple federal or state licenses. Atkins directed staff to develop frameworks allowing non-security crypto assets and crypto asset securities to trade side-by-side on SEC-regulated platforms. The Commission will evaluate its authority to permit non-security crypto assets subject to investment contracts to trade on unregistered venues. The approach allows state-licensed crypto platforms not registered with the SEC to list certain crypto assets while allowing CFTC-regulated platforms to offer products with margin capabilities. As a result, the approach eliminates the need for additional Congressional authority while unlocking greater asset liquidity. Project Crypto also addresses outdated custody requirements that limited custodial service provider options. The SEC plans to modernize custody rules for registered intermediaries, moving away from the previous administration’s “special-purpose broker-dealer” framework and SAB 121 guidance . 🏦Vanessa A. Countryman, Secretary of the SEC, confirmed that SAB 122 has officially replaced SAB 121 in the regulatory framework. #SAB121 #CryptoAccounting #USSEC https://t.co/feyCzuakYH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 24, 2025 Innovation Exemption Speeds Market Entry for New Business Models The SEC is considering an innovation exemption that would allow registrants and non-registrants to quickly enter markets with new business models that don’t fit existing regulations, for which a similar standard was released for ETFs earlier today. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Innovators could comply with principles-based conditions, achieving core securities law policy goals rather than burdensome prescriptive requirements. Proposed conditions include periodic Commission reporting, whitelisting functionality, and restrictions on tokenized securities not adhering to compliant token standards like ERC3643. Atkins also emphasized commercial viability as the “true north” for evaluating various models. Additionally, the initiative coincides with growing corporate adoption. A Deloitte survey found 23% of North American CFOs expect their treasury departments to use cryptocurrency within two years, rising to nearly 40% among firms with $10 billion or more in revenue. 💰 Deloitte reports CFOs eye crypto treasury adoption, with governance, regulation, and workforce readiness emerging as next-phase priorities. #deloitte #treasury https://t.co/boA1QnYOwm — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Forty-three percent cited price volatility as their top concern, followed by accounting complexity and regulatory uncertainty. The White House report also confirms plans for a strategic Bitcoin reserve administered by the Treasury, though it admits the reserve is not yet operational. The document calls for Congress to affirm people’s rights to self-custody digital assets and engage in peer-to-peer transactions without financial intermediaries. Despite these positive regulatory announcements, Bitcoin is still trading relatively flat, slightly above $118,000, with Ethereum gaining modestly above $3,760.
CryptoNews2025/08/01 03:22
SEC crypto ETFs ruling brings structural fix, not retail shakeup: Analysts

SEC crypto ETFs ruling brings structural fix, not retail shakeup: Analysts

Bitwise is the first to act on the SEC’s rule change, though analysts say it’s a backend fix, not a retail breakthrough.
PANews2025/08/01 03:12

