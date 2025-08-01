MEXC Exchange
Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20%
According to a report from PANews on August 1st, Kantaihai reported that on July 31st, US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and
TRUMP
$9,428
+%3,85
ORDER
$0,1352
+%6,45
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 08:50
The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
VISION
$0,00033
-%4,87
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 08:45
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering
PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell variable-rate Series A perpetual preferred stock (STRC Stock) with a total value
STRD
$0,1196
+%1,96
STRK
$0,1438
+%3,90
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 08:41
Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion
PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy announced that in the second quarter of 2025, the company achieved operating revenue of US$14 billion, net profit of US$10 billion, and earnings
SECOND
$0,0000078
--%
NET
$0,00010259
-%8,40
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 08:40
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.
According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
FUN
$0,009208
-%2,35
PUMP
$0,003423
+%0,23
MAY
$0,0502
-%0,31
SOON
$0,2841
-%4,24
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 08:33
A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.
According to a report by Yu Jin on August 1st, 5 hours ago, "insider" @qwatio transferred $2.98 million USDC to the Hyperliquid platform, opening short positions in BTC and ETH,
BTC
$118.178,97
+%0,35
USDC
$0,9994
--%
ETH
$4.548,54
+%3,11
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 08:30
Apple's Q3 revenue for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be US$94.04 billion, and it is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence.
PANews reported on August 1st that Apple (AAPL.O) CEO Tim Cook stated: "We have acquired seven companies this year and are willing to accelerate our AI roadmap through M&A." Apple
M
$0,43131
+%3,53
COOK
$0,016896
+%4,45
AI
$0,1273
+%1,19
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 08:25
Nvidia responds to the "backdoor" issue: Nvidia's chips do not have "backdoors"
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Yicai Global, in response to allegations of serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips, Nvidia responded: "Cybersecurity is of paramount importance to
NOT
$0,001957
-%0,86
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 08:16
A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million. The wallet currently holds a
ETH
$4.548,54
+%3,11
WALLET
$0,02851
+%3,14
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 08:08
Mill City Ventures Successfully Closes $450 Million Private Placement and Launches SUI Treasury Strategy
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to BusinessWire, Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MCVT) announced the successful completion of a $450 million private equity financing round and the
CITY
$1,1729
-%1,90
SUI
$3,8443
+%2,22
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 08:00
