2025-08-17 Sunday
A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking
In 1981, 16-year-old Shi Yongxin entered the then-almost forgotten Shaolin Temple. At the time, the temple housed only nine monks, struggling to survive by farming and receiving incense offerings. A
$0.02013
-3.91%
PANews
2025/08/01 10:00
Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto
PANews reported on August 1st that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Deling Holdings announced that it has signed an equity subscription agreement
RWA
$0.005509
+16.32%
PANews
2025/08/01 09:53
Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.
PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase disclosed total revenue of $1.5 billion, net profit of $1.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $512 million for Q2 2025. Subscription and service
SECOND
$0.0000078
--%
NET
$0.00010259
-8.40%
PANews
2025/08/01 09:44
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent
According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
MET
$0.2272
+0.84%
PANews
2025/08/01 09:39
AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.
According to a report by PANews on August 1st, following today's Bitcoin price correction, AguilaTrades' $400 million long position in BTC was completely liquidated half an hour ago. This round
BTC
$118,178.97
+0.35%
PANews
2025/08/01 09:34
Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million
According to a report by Lookonchain on August 1st, trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum (ETH) with 20x leverage three days ago, when market sentiment was high. His cumulative profit has now
ETH
$4,548.54
+3.11%
NOW
$0.00723
+2.69%
PANews
2025/08/01 09:30
Chairman of the U.S. SEC: My top priority is to establish a regulatory framework for the issuance of crypto assets in the United States as soon as possible
According to PANews on August 1st, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins stated that, in conjunction with the Presidential Working Group (PWG) report, his top priority is
U
$0.023
-12.21%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
SOON
$0.2841
-4.24%
PANews
2025/08/01 09:26
Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF
PANews reported on August 1st that several asset management firms, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, and VanEck, have submitted amendments to their S-1 registration statements for a Solana spot
PANews
2025/08/01 09:11
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders
PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
PANews
2025/08/01 09:07
Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"
Author: Justin Drake Translated by: BitpushNews Yesterday marked the tenth anniversary of Ethereum. Today, we officially launched the "Lean Ethereum" vision—my personal mission statement for the next decade. We stand
VISION
$0.00033
-4.87%
PANews
2025/08/01 09:00
Trendene nyheder
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose