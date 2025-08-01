MEXC Exchange
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.
PANews reported on August 1st that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced the establishment plan for the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee. The plan states that the MIIT
PANews
2025/08/01 17:23
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$44.59067 million
PANews reported on August 1st that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of market close, the total trading volume of all virtual asset ETFs in Hong Kong today
PANews
2025/08/01 16:55
Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.
According to PANews on August 1st, Indonesia's Directorate General of Taxation monitors annual cryptocurrency tax revenue between 50 billion and 60 billion rupiah (approximately US$31.25 million and US$36.4 million). Tax
PANews
2025/08/01 16:49
Bitcoin mining faces surging power demands and record-low fees
The Bitcoin network is expanding on an industrial scale, with power-hungry mining rigs driving energy consumption to unprecedented highs even as the flow of transactions slows to a trickle. Yet, the network seems to be under tension as rising hashrate…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 16:47
Among the top 300 crypto tokens by market capitalization, six tokens saw monthly gains exceeding 100%, including ZORA, which rose by 746.5%, and REKT, which rose by 208.3%.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Coingecko data, six of the top 300 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have seen monthly gains exceeding 100% over the past 30 days.
PANews
2025/08/01 16:40
HNT dips 36% from July peak — will Helium’s August 1 halving spark a rebound?
Helium’s HNT token has lost 36% of its value since hitting $4.03 in mid-July, trading at $2.95 on ahead of it’s third halving. The drop has extended by 12% in the past 24 hours and nearly 20% over the past…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 16:34
Huaxing Capital plans to apply to expand its existing license to digital asset business and increase investment in industry infrastructure, on-chain ecology and RWA.
According to PANews on August 1st, Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect today. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has established a six-month transition period and expects to issue
PANews
2025/08/01 16:33
The bull market pauses, here are four key points for screening potential altcoins in 2025
Author: The DeFi Investor Compiled by: Tim, PANews The crypto bull market is back, at least for the time being. The question is: Which altcoins will deliver outperformance? During the
PANews
2025/08/01 16:24
Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.
According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase's US stock price fell 10.46% in pre-market trading, currently trading at $338.7. Coinbase disclosed that its total revenue for Q2 2025 was
PANews
2025/08/01 16:19
U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury
U.K fintech company Valereum Plc is raising funds to establish its Bitcoin treasury reserve, following many other companies that have jumped on the BTC band wagon. On August 1, the fintech company announced that it will be aiming to raise…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 16:12
