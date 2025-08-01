MEXC Exchange
Trump: If Powell doesn't cut rates, the Board of Governors should take control
PANews reported on August 1 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Jerome Powell, a stubborn idiot, must now significantly lower interest rates. If he continues to refuse
T
$0.01718
+1.41%
TRUMP
$9.419
+3.80%
NOW
$0.00723
+2.55%
PANews
2025/08/01 18:39
Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking
The AIXBT agent on the Virtual Protocol platform has launched its major Indigo upgrade to deliver deeper market insights and more accurate trading signals. The Aixbt (AIXBT) agent—an on-chain signal tool running on the Virtual Protocol platform—has just received a…
MORE
$0.1008
+0.84%
MAJOR
$0.16931
-0.15%
AIXBT
$0.1212
+3.58%
VIRTUAL
$1.2823
+7.07%
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 18:39
Coinbase Legal Director: FDIC Still Trying to "Stop" Public Crypto Debanking Documents
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Decrypt, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal revealed that the exchange has filed a motion in federal court accusing the Federal Deposit
STOP
$0.16397
+13.19%
PANews
2025/08/01 18:36
Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.
According to PANews on August 1st, Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock) published an analysis on the X platform stating: "Currently, 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, indicating a large-scale accumulation
PANews
2025/08/01 18:26
Metaplanet files shelf registration for 555 billion yen worth of shares backed by BTC
Metaplanet files a plans to raise 555 billion yen by issuing two separate classes of BTC-backed shares over the next two years. The funds will go to its ambitious 2027 BTC acquisition goal. In a recent company notice, the Japanese…
BTC
$118,178.99
+0.36%
GO
$0.00026
-31.57%
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 18:07
Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Bloomberg Tax, Bitpanda GmbH, a cryptocurrency brokerage, will have its co-CEO, Paul Klanschek, step down from the helm as the company achieves
PANews
2025/08/01 18:05
Tether surpasses South Korea to become the 18th largest holder of US Treasury bonds
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Messari data, Tether surpassed South Korea to become the 18th largest holder of U.S. Treasury bonds. Yesterday, Tether released its Q2 financial
U
$0.023
-12.21%
PANews
2025/08/01 17:44
The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.
According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa is monitoring a whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH on-chain at high slippage. On July 28th, he purchased 5,073.16
ETH
$4,546.7
+3.07%
NOW
$0.00723
+2.55%
PANews
2025/08/01 17:33
IMF: Some crypto assets will be included in the National Economic Accounts System (SNA) and classified as "non-produced non-financial assets"
PANews reported on August 1st that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) official blog announced that the updated System of National Accounts (SNA), the global standard for measuring economic activity, will
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
PANews
2025/08/01 17:30
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele can now run for election indefinitely
El Salvador approved indefinite reelection for President Bukele and extended terms to six years, sparking backlash from critics warning of rising authoritarianism.
SIX
$0.02322
+9.37%
EL
$0.005072
+0.15%
NOW
$0.00723
+2.55%
PANews
2025/08/01 17:28
