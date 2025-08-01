MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Fed's mouthpiece: The slowdown in the job market will test the Fed's unyielding interest rate policy
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, "Federal Reserve mouthpiece" Nick Timiraos said the slowdown in employment over the past three months may open the door for Federal
MAY
$0.0502
-0.31%
OPEN
$0.0000000899
-9.19%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 21:22
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
According to CoinDesk, Bank of America (BAC) stated in a report on Monday that while dollar-backed stablecoins continue to dominate, recent discussions with investors indicate a growing interest in tokenizing
REAL
$0.04899
-0.40%
BANK
$0.06263
-2.21%
BAC
$4.1776
+1.21%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 21:12
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
PANews reported on August 1st that Cointelegraph reported that Hashgraph Group (THG) launched IDTrust, a self-sovereign identity platform based on the Hedera network, incorporating artificial intelligence technology to achieve decentralized
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 21:06
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, US labor data supported calls for monetary easing, sending Treasury yields and the dollar down. The 10-year Treasury yield was 4.295%,
FARM
$30.94
+4.38%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 21:03
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury yields from two to seven years have all fallen by at least 10 basis points, signaling a Fed whose
U
$0.023
-12.21%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 20:58
Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins
According to PANews on August 1st, Michael Saylor stated in an interview with CNBC that Strategy may purchase up to 1.5 million bitcoins, equivalent to holding over 7.14% of the
MAY
$0.0502
-0.31%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 20:57
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
According to CoinDesk, the supply of Ethena's synthetic stablecoin, USDe, has surpassed $8.4 billion, increasing by over $3.14 billion in 20 days. This increase surpasses the inflows into BlackRock's flagship
USDE
$1.0006
--%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 20:54
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the futures market suggests that traders believe there is a 75% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 20:38
Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20
The Algorand Foundation has announced its 2025-26 roadmap after a robust Q2 showing. Meanwhile, ALGO price eyes a possible retracement to $0.20. The Algorand Foundation today announced its comprehensive roadmap for 2025 and beyond, targeting four key strategic pillars: Web3…
ALGO
$0.2693
+2.86%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 20:37
U.S. nonfarm payrolls for May and June were revised down by a combined 258,000
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the number of new non-farm payrolls in May was revised from 144,000 to
FARM
$30.94
+4.38%
U
$0.023
-12.21%
MAY
$0.0502
-0.31%
JUNE
$0.0963
+7.59%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/01 20:34
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation