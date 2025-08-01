2025-08-17 Sunday

Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

U.S. stocks shed gains on Friday, with renewed trade war jitters and weak jobs data spooking investors and sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 500 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 500 points, while the S&P…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 21:55
French public treasury firm plans 2k BTC purchase in €200m share swap deal

French public treasury firm plans 2k BTC purchase in €200m share swap deal

French crypto firm announced an all-equity deal to buy up to €200 million in Bitcoin treasuries.
Crypto.news2025/08/01 21:50
Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi Market News, Bo Hines, executive director of Trump's Digital Asset Advisory Committee, said that Trump will launch the Bitcoin reserve plan
PANews2025/08/01 21:45
Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Cleveland Fed President and 2026 FOMC voting member Hammack said in an interview with Bloomberg that the non-farm payroll report released
PANews2025/08/01 21:43
JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to CoinDesk, a JPMorgan Chase (JPM) research report released Friday indicated that Bitcoin miners experienced another strong performance in July, with profitability reaching
PANews2025/08/01 21:38
H100 Group increased its holdings by 17.47 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 702.6 bitcoins.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 17.47 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 702.6 bitcoins.

According to PANews on August 1, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced that it has increased its holdings by 17.47 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 702.6 bitcoins.
PANews2025/08/01 21:35
Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Coinbase (COIN.O) stock price fell 12%, the largest intraday drop since April.
PANews2025/08/01 21:32
State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in

State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in

Following the landmark US passage of the GENIUS Act, Fabian Dori of Sygnum Bank breaks down what lies ahead for stablecoins, institutional adoption and global crypto regulation.
PANews2025/08/01 21:32
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI's Financial Strategy

Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Businesswire, Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MCVT), a non-bank lender and finance company, announced today that it has signed an equity
PANews2025/08/01 21:29
GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers

GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers

The GENIUS Act leaves a foreign stablecoin loophole that puts US issuers at a competitive disadvantage, says former CFTC Chair Timothy Massad.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04153+1.93%
PANews2025/08/01 21:23

