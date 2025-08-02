MEXC Exchange
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
PANews 8月2日消息，据金十报道，美国总统特朗普在接受美国媒体采访时表示，他“希望公布所有与爱泼斯坦案相关的文件”。特朗普称，自己希望公开全部信息，但不希望有人因此受到伤害，或让相关人士受到牵连。特朗普还表示，如果掌握文件的人手中真有什么和他相关的信息，早该在总统选举之前就公布出来。
PANews
2025/08/02 10:21
According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for
PANews 8月2日消息，据官方公告，Coinbase 将于 8 月 15 日（美国东部时间下午 2 点左右）暂停 Function X (FX) 的交易，因为该项目团队仍在 Coinbase 上暂停该资产的底层智能合约。
PANews
2025/08/02 10:04
<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale "The White Whale" posted on the X platform: "Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#
PANews 8月2日消息，巨鲸“The White Whale”在X平台发文表示：“很多人关心在过去24小时市场“血腥屠杀”之后过得怎么样，我在CEX中有大约500万枚稳定币，但由于某种原因提款未能处理，导致不得不做出决定放弃某个多头仓位，为了保住其他账户的仓位，最终非常遗憾地放弃了原来的（但不是全部）SOL多头仓位，目前还有其他仓位，但处于亏损状态。此外，得益于这些处理操作导致没有被清算，不过错失了一个绝佳的入场机会，也因此失去近2000万美元的未来利润。” 据悉，巨鲸“The White Whale”曾在HyperLiquid上获利排名位居第一，超过另一个知名鲸鱼James Wynn。
PANews
2025/08/02 10:00
行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%
PANews 8月2日消息，据欧易OKX行情显示，日内涨幅排名靠前的几个代币为：TON现报3.689美元，日内涨幅4.18%；NOT现报0.00213美元，日内涨幅4.04%；MKR现报1906.6美元，日内涨幅1.30%；LTC现报107.58美元，日内涨幅1.16%；COMP现报44.47美元，日内涨幅0.59%。 此外，日内跌幅排名靠前的几个代币为：CFX现报0.190美元，日内跌幅8.23%；RPL现报6.538美元，日内跌幅8.19%；BONK现报0.0000256美元，日内跌幅5.34%；OM现报0.236美元，日内跌幅4.82%；LDO现报0.902美元，日内跌幅4.79%。
PANews
2025/08/02 10:00
Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces
PANews reported on August 2nd that Plugman, an experimental art project creating native IP on ZetaChain, has officially launched a new NFT series today, totaling 5,000 NFTs, which will be
PANews
2025/08/02 10:00
Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.
PANews 8月2日消息，据 Lookonchain 监测，Arthur Hayes 在过去 6 小时内售出了 2,373 枚 ETH（价值 832 万美元）、776 万枚 ENA（价值 462 万美元）和 388.6 亿枚 PEPE（价值 41.47 万美元）。
PANews
2025/08/02 09:51
DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill
DeFi Education Fund called on the Senate Banking Committee to frame a key crypto market bill in a more tech-neutral way and strengthen crypto developer protections in a recent letter.
PANews
2025/08/02 09:40
According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of
PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，麻吉大哥黄立成凌晨先加仓再割肉，剩余仓位浮亏扩大至 1850 万美元。其凌晨 12 点至 4 点大盘快速下跌时对 ETH / HYPE / PUMP 都进行了一轮小幅加仓，5 点短时反弹后再次下探才选择割肉；目前还剩余总价值 1.49 亿美元的仓位，其中 ETH 已几乎持平 PUMP 的浮亏，超过 600 万美元。
PANews
2025/08/02 09:37
According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the "insider whale"'s BTC & ETH double short position has a floating profit of more than 5.859 million US dollars.
PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，“内幕巨鲸”的 BTC & ETH 双开空单浮盈已超过 585.9 万美元。 昨夜消息 ，“内幕巨鲸”将ETH空单加仓至11111.11枚，其仓位浮盈超324万美元。
PANews
2025/08/02 09:21
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho
PANews 8月2日消息，据 Cointelegraph 报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）专员 Hester Peirce 将于今年秋季启程，带领团队巡访十个城市举办圆桌会议，旨在收集行业利益相关者、开发者和投资者的反馈意见，以便该机构更好地评估未来的数字资产规则。该机构的加密货币特别工作组“特别感兴趣”与成立不到两年、员工人数不超过 10 人的加密货币初创公司会面。圆桌讨论将于 8 月至 12 月期间举行。
PANews
2025/08/02 09:10
