Hong Kong SFC rolls out new custody standards for crypto platforms
Hong Kong SFC authority has unveiled new guidelines for how licensed crypto platforms handle customer funds, warning that recent failures overseas show the risks of weak custody controls. A new circular issued on August 15 by the Hong Kong SFC…
Crypto.news
2025/08/15 20:13
The Synthetix team is advancing its Ethereum mainnet return plan to create a high-performance perpetual contract DEX
PANews reported on August 15th that Kain Warwick, founder of Synthetix and Infinex, stated on social media that the Synthetix team is deeply committed to returning to the Ethereum mainnet.
PANews
2025/08/15 20:06
Spot Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs saw a daily trading volume of $11.5 billion, approaching Apple stock levels.
PANews reported on August 15 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote that the combined trading volume of spot Ether and Bitcoin ETFs reached US$11.5 billion yesterday, which is comparable
PANews
2025/08/15 19:50
Ali Tongyi Qianwen: Multiple product upgrades, Qwen-Image image editing model is about to be launched
PANews reported on August 15th that Alitong Yiqianwen announced the expansion of Qwen3's 1 million tokens context, the upgrade of Qwen Chat Deep Reseache, and the launch of Qwen-Image distilled
PANews
2025/08/15 19:32
Galaxy Announces $1.4 Billion in Project Financing to Accelerate Expansion of Helios AI Data Center
PANews reported on August 15th that Galaxy Digital has secured $1.4 billion in project financing to support the expansion of its Helios data center campus in Texas. The financing will
PANews
2025/08/15 19:31
The EU plans to vote on a chat control bill on October 14, which may fully scan private messages.
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to Solid Intel, the European Union plans to vote on a "chat control" bill on October 14th. The bill would require all online
PANews
2025/08/15 19:28
Zero friction and 6 other perks: Why Flipster stands out in 2025
Flipster is emerging as a top choice for pro crypto traders, offering zero-spread trading, ultra-low fees, and yield on active capital. #projectreview
Crypto.news
2025/08/15 19:20
WISELINK leads a $10 million funding round for Top Win, becoming the first Taiwanese listed company to invest in a Bitcoin treasury company.
PANews reported on August 15 that Nasdaq-listed Top Win International announced that it has completed a US$10 million financing round, led by Taiwan-listed WISELINK CO., LTD. (TW: 8932), becoming the
PANews
2025/08/15 18:30
Galaxy Digital withdraws 37,808 ETH, worth approximately $172 million, from multiple exchanges
PANews reported on August 15 that according to The Data Nerd, some Ethereum (ETH) whales withdrew large amounts of money within 24 hours: address 0xE75 withdrew 17,591 ETH (about 81.48
PANews
2025/08/15 18:23
Central Bank: Implement a moderately loose monetary policy in detail
PANews reported on August 15th that the People's Bank of China released its Monetary Policy Implementation Report for the second quarter of 2025. In the next phase, a moderately accommodative
PANews
2025/08/15 18:06
