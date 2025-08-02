MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days
PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDC
$0.9995
+0.01%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 13:07
According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP
PANews 8月2日消息，据官方消息，纳斯达克上市公司 ATA Creativity Global（Nasdaq: AACG）宣布与由 Babylon 基金会作为 LP 领投的 Baby BTC Strategic Capital 签署协议，后者将以 1 亿美元总额控股 ATA，包括 3000 万美元新股与 7000 万美元认股权证，并重组董事会。 ATA 将转型为全球首个专注BTCFi生态的上市平台，深度与 Babylon项目合作（当前 BTC 质押4.5万枚）。公司还将大规模收购 Baby 代币，对标Baby 1亿多美元流通市值，打造“BTCFi
BTC
$118,167.85
+0.35%
BABY
$0.05802
+2.61%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 12:33
BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%
PANews 8月2日消息，欧易OKX行情显示，BTC刚刚突破114000美元，现报114009.90美元/枚，日内下跌 1.16%。
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 12:32
The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total
PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）以太坊现货 ETF 总净流出 1.52 亿美元。 昨日单日净流出最多的以太坊现货 ETF 为灰度（Grayscale）以太坊迷你信托 ETF ETH，单日净流出为 4768.46 万美元，目前 ETH 历史总净流入达 11.50 亿美元。 其次为 Bitwise ETF ETHW，单日净流出为 4029.87 万美元，目前 ETHW
ETHW
$1.722
+5.96%
TRUST
$0.0005187
-0.01%
ETH
$4,550.34
+3.18%
NET
$0.00010259
-8.40%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 11:56
The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$331 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC ha
PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）比特币现货 ETF 总净流出 8.12 亿美元。 昨日单日净流出最多的比特币现货 ETF 为富达 (Fidelity） ETF FBTC，单日净流出为 3.31 亿美元，目前 FBTC 历史总净流入达 120.83 亿美元。 其次为 Ark Invest 和 21Shares 的
NET
$0.00010259
-8.40%
ARK
$0.4481
+1.15%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 11:54
On August 1st, local time, the U.S. stock market closed lower, with market capitalization evaporating by over $1 trillion. This decline is related to the latest U.S. tariff announcement, demonstrating
PANews 8月2日消息，据新浪财经报道，当地时间8月1日，美国股市收盘下跌，市值蒸发逾1万亿美元。这与美国最新发布的关税声明有关，可以看出美关税政策的一系列影响正在如“回旋镖”逐个出现。 回旋镖一：当地时间8月1日，美国总统特朗普宣布将解雇美国劳工统计局局长埃丽卡·麦肯塔弗。原因在于美国劳工部发布数据显示，美国7月失业率小幅上升，同时宣布大幅下调 5 月和 6 月就业增长数据。这是第一个预示美国经济面临危险的主要经济指标。 回旋镖二：当地时间8月1日下午，美联储理事阿德里亚娜·库格勒意外宣布辞职，有分析称可能与不理想的就业数据有关。 回旋镖三：耶鲁大学预算实验室表示，美国政府最新宣布的关税税率是近一个世纪以来的最高水平，今年美国普通家庭将由此损失约 2400 美元。结合周五发布的美国就业数据 ，这是美国家庭将在未来几个月面临更加困难经济状况的最新迹象。
U
$0.023
-12.21%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 11:25
According to Deflama data, Pumpfun's daily revenue hit a new low since May 2024, reaching $251,788.
PANews 8月2日消息，据 Defillama 数据显示，Pumpfun 日收入创 2024 年 5 月以来新低，达 251,788 美元。
MAY
$0.05023
-0.23%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 11:10
Williams, a Federal Reserve official and Powell ally, said, "The labor market conditions I have observed over the past year can be described as 'mild and gradual cooling', but overall it
PANews 8月2日消息，据金十报道，美联储官员、鲍威尔盟友威廉姆斯表示，“过去一年，我所观察到的劳动力市场状况，可以用‘温和而渐进的降温’来形容，但整体仍处于稳健状态。”尽管7月份失业率仅小幅上升至4.2%（6月为4.1%），但相对疲软的非农数据为鲍威尔推动降息共识提供了空间。 威廉姆斯指出，5月和6月就业增长数据被大幅向下修正，才是本次报告真正的焦点。他表示：“这些信息至关重要，有助于我们理解劳动力供需的走向，以及劳动力市场动能的降温趋势。”对于9月是否可能降息，威廉姆斯态度谨慎，未对市场一度高达80%的降息预期予以背书。他表示：“市场参与者面对的挑战，与我们作为政策制定者所面临的是一样的。市场对信号的反应方向，我认为是可以理解的。”威廉姆斯预计，今年美国经济增速将放缓至约1%，但他认为，2026年经济有望回升。
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 11:00
According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital appears to have purchased 14,933 ETH, valued at $52.07 million, through the Galaxy Digital OTC platform. Four hours ago,
PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，疑似归属于 Anchorage Digital 的地址似乎正通过 Galaxy Digital OTC 买入 14933 ETH，价值 5207 万美元。4 小时前几乎是 ETH 的反弹起点，接收均价 3,487 美元；目前代币已全部转移至地址 0x18A...327Ea。
ETH
$4,550.34
+3.18%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 10:44
Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?
By Alex Liu, Foresight News From JLP to Neutral To make money, the first step is often to find high-quality assets. It's no exaggeration to say that JLP is one
ALEX
$0.0054
-1.45%
JLP
$0.0004853
-7.03%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 10:35
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation