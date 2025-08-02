MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date
PANews reported on August 2nd that tokenized asset issuer Securitize announced on the X platform that the BlackRock BUIDL Fund has paid out more than $62.5 million in dividends to
MORE
$0.10092
+1.03%
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
PAID
$0.0293
+7.32%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 17:20
Trump Media & Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year
PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
TRUMP
$9.417
+3.70%
JUNE
$0.0963
+7.59%
AMP
$0.003631
+0.77%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100
PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
$0.00689
+2.22%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 16:43
How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors
The cryptocurrency payment sector has seen many projects come and go, but SpacePay is capturing attention for all the right reasons. This London-based fintech startup offers something different: seamless integration with existing POS systems, support for over 325 crypto wallets, and instant fiat settlement that protects merchants from volatility. The numbers speak volumes too. The.. The post How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
STARTUP
$0.005832
-16.23%
GO
$0.00026
-31.57%
Dele
99Bitcoins
2025/08/02 16:38
Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.
PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
ETH
$4,550.34
+3.18%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 16:04
Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.
By angelilu, Foresight News On August 1st, global financial markets experienced a period of significant volatility, and the cryptocurrency market was no exception. BTC plummeted to 112,751 USDT in the
FARM
$30.95
+4.38%
TRUMP
$9.417
+3.70%
BTC
$118,167.85
+0.35%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 16:00
Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.
PANews reported on August 2 that Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer released its weekly update. As of August 1, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,675.9 BTC (excluding customer deposits); it produced 65.7
BTC
$118,167.85
+0.35%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 15:17
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago
PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
SCAM
$0.0000041
+2.50%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 14:30
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000
PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.
PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
ARK
$0.4481
+1.15%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/02 13:39
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation