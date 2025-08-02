2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

China's crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

China’s plan to liquidate confiscated crypto through Hong Kong exchanges isn’t simply a policy — it’s to control global digital asset markets and outmaneuver the US.
PANews2025/08/02 23:05
Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.

Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Coinglass data, the total network liquidation reached US$20.038 million in the past hour, of which long positions liquidated US$18.7707 million and short
PANews2025/08/02 22:54
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.

PANews reported on August 2nd that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) issued an official security alert, warning against fraudulent stablecoin licensing schemes. The Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance officially came
PANews2025/08/02 22:31
What’s next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

What's next for Ethereum price as spot ETH demand wanes?

Ethereum retreated and entered a technical correction as demand from American investors eased and the crypto market continued to crash following the introduction of tariffs on top US partners. Ethereum ETF demand wanes The Ethereum (ETH) price crashed by over…
Crypto.news2025/08/02 22:10
The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

The "Insider Whale" has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

PANews reported on August 2nd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin posted on the X platform that an "insider whale" has made a floating profit of $6.41 million since opening a
PANews2025/08/02 21:44
“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

"Insider whales" opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), "insider whales" opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions, opening short orders of 3333333
PANews2025/08/02 20:29
UK FCA: Ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading will remain in effect

UK FCA: Ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading will remain in effect

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Zhitong Finance, the UK financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), previously announced that it would open up crypto ETN transactions to
PANews2025/08/02 20:20
YGG, a blockchain gaming guild, announced it has completed a buyback of 135 ETH.

YGG, a blockchain gaming guild, announced it has completed a buyback of 135 ETH.

PANews reported on August 2 that the blockchain gaming guild YGG officially announced that it had used the revenue and profits of League of Legends Land to initiate a repurchase
PANews2025/08/02 19:51
From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin's era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

BTCFi doesn’t need to mimic Ethereum’s tempo—nor should it. The strength of Bitcoin’s financial layer will come from cohesion.
Crypto.news2025/08/02 19:13

