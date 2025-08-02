MEXC Exchange
Solana CME futures trading volume surged 252% in July to $8.1 billion, the highest volume since launch.
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to data from The Block, cited by Cointelegraph, Solana CME futures trading volume soared 252% in July to $8.1 billion, setting a record
PANews
2025/08/03 08:26
Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 15,822 ETH, worth approximately $55.56 million
PANews reported on August 3rd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin monitored Sharplink Gaming's receipt of another 15,822 ETH (US$55.56 million) from Galaxy Digital five hours ago. This means that the
PANews
2025/08/03 08:14
A Federal Reserve board member resigned and the director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics was fired. What does this mean for the market?
Written by: Wall Street Journal Trump fired the director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and almost at the same time a Federal Reserve board member announced his resignation. This
PANews
2025/08/03 08:00
Bitcoin and the crypto market are in the red today, here’s why
The crypto market took a sharp turn lower this week as a cocktail of weak economic data and heavy profit-taking sparked a wave of selling.
Crypto.news
2025/08/03 03:23
APT Miner gains traction as XRP holders seek stable passive income
White House unveils landmark crypto policy with BTC reserve plan, driving XRP rally and shift toward cloud mining. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/03 03:13
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Little Pepe nears CEX debut as $12.5m presale, Layer-2 tech, and meme launchpad spark 500x upside chatter. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/03 00:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on August 2nd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $525 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $57.7983 million
PANews
2025/08/02 23:30
The floating profit of "insider whales" has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million
PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), after BTC fell below $113,000, the floating profits of "insider whales" reached a new high.
PANews
2025/08/02 23:18
Can XYZVerse beat Doge and SHIB? 17% burn rate, sports partnerships fuel a 30× target
XYZVerse targets Doge and SHIB with token burn, sports deals, and buzz of a potential 30x surge. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/02 23:14
Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman
PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Board Governor Kugler's sudden resignation on Friday presents US President Trump with an opportunity to fill the Fed vacancy
PANews
2025/08/02 23:11
