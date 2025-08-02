2025-08-17 Sunday

Solana CME futures trading volume surged 252% in July to $8.1 billion, the highest volume since launch.

PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to data from The Block, cited by Cointelegraph, Solana CME futures trading volume soared 252% in July to $8.1 billion, setting a record
PANews2025/08/03 08:26
PANews reported on August 3rd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin monitored Sharplink Gaming's receipt of another 15,822 ETH (US$55.56 million) from Galaxy Digital five hours ago. This means that the
PANews2025/08/03 08:14
Written by: Wall Street Journal Trump fired the director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and almost at the same time a Federal Reserve board member announced his resignation. This
PANews2025/08/03 08:00
The crypto market took a sharp turn lower this week as a cocktail of weak economic data and heavy profit-taking sparked a wave of selling.
Crypto.news2025/08/03 03:23
White House unveils landmark crypto policy with BTC reserve plan, driving XRP rally and shift toward cloud mining. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/08/03 03:13
Little Pepe nears CEX debut as $12.5m presale, Layer-2 tech, and meme launchpad spark 500x upside chatter. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/03 00:14
PANews reported on August 2nd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $525 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $57.7983 million
PANews2025/08/02 23:30
PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), after BTC fell below $113,000, the floating profits of "insider whales" reached a new high.
PANews2025/08/02 23:18
XYZVerse targets Doge and SHIB with token burn, sports deals, and buzz of a potential 30x surge. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/02 23:14
PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Board Governor Kugler's sudden resignation on Friday presents US President Trump with an opportunity to fill the Fed vacancy
PANews2025/08/02 23:11

