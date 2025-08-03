2025-08-17 Sunday

Data: Bitcoin has exceeded $100,000 for 40 consecutive days and has remained above $110,000 for 24 consecutive days

PANews reported on August 3 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin has exceeded $100,000 for 40 consecutive days and has remained above $110,000 for 24 consecutive days.
PANews2025/08/03 11:12
A whale went long on BTC at 40x leverage, with a position size of approximately $45.37 million.

According to PANews on August 3, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xab15 has established a 40x leveraged BTC long position, totaling 400 BTC (approximately US$45.37 million).
A whale's 10x leveraged DOGE long position has been partially closed, resulting in a loss of approximately $3.09 million.

PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, following the sudden market crash, a whale's DOGE (10x) long position was partially closed, resulting in a loss of
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 7 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6256.18 BTC.

According to PANews on August 3, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 7 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,256.18, with a total
Huang Licheng closed his long position in PUMP at a loss of $7.76 million, bringing his total floating loss to $13.5 million.

PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Huang Licheng completely closed his long position in PUMP (5x), suffering a loss of $7.76 million, and sold all
The rise of &quot;soft gambling&quot; such as opening blind boxes and winning discounts in raffles reveals the addictive business model

By John Wang , Crypto KOL Compiled by Felix, PANews One girl bought three Pop Mart blind boxes and filmed a cozy unboxing video on TikTok. “Hopefully I get the
Huang Licheng's long position on ETH/HYPE/PUMP has basically given back all of his previous profits of $22.45 million

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Huang Licheng, the big brother of Maji, has basically lost all of his previous profits of
Former Trump prosecutor under investigation for alleged illegal political activity

PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to CCTV News, the Office of Special Counsel, a US federal watchdog, confirmed on August 2nd local time that former Special Counsel Jack
A whale obtained 25,540 ETH from FalconX 6 hours ago, worth $86.1 million

PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale received 25,540 ETH worth $86.1 million from FalconX six hours ago. Previously, the whale received 35,615 ETH
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” added 10,000 ETH to its position 3 hours ago, and the current ETH short position has a floating profit of US$12.25 million.

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, [the whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles] increased his short position by another
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade

Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation