MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Data: Bitcoin has exceeded $100,000 for 40 consecutive days and has remained above $110,000 for 24 consecutive days
PANews reported on August 3 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin has exceeded $100,000 for 40 consecutive days and has remained above $110,000 for 24 consecutive days.
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 11:12
A whale went long on BTC at 40x leverage, with a position size of approximately $45.37 million.
According to PANews on August 3, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xab15 has established a 40x leveraged BTC long position, totaling 400 BTC (approximately US$45.37 million).
BTC
$118,175.75
+0.36%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 11:09
A whale's 10x leveraged DOGE long position has been partially closed, resulting in a loss of approximately $3.09 million.
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, following the sudden market crash, a whale's DOGE (10x) long position was partially closed, resulting in a loss of
DOGE
$0.23529
+2.82%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 10:45
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 7 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6256.18 BTC.
According to PANews on August 3, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 7 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,256.18, with a total
BTC
$118,175.75
+0.36%
EL
$0.005072
+0.17%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 10:08
Huang Licheng closed his long position in PUMP at a loss of $7.76 million, bringing his total floating loss to $13.5 million.
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Huang Licheng completely closed his long position in PUMP (5x), suffering a loss of $7.76 million, and sold all
PUMP
$0.003427
+0.26%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 09:50
The rise of "soft gambling" such as opening blind boxes and winning discounts in raffles reveals the addictive business model
By John Wang , Crypto KOL Compiled by Felix, PANews One girl bought three Pop Mart blind boxes and filmed a cozy unboxing video on TikTok. “Hopefully I get the
GET
$0.012109
+0.73%
JOHN
$0.01712
-3.33%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 09:33
Huang Licheng's long position on ETH/HYPE/PUMP has basically given back all of his previous profits of $22.45 million
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Huang Licheng, the big brother of Maji, has basically lost all of his previous profits of
HYPE
$46.94
+0.36%
PUMP
$0.003427
+0.26%
ETH
$4,549.52
+3.16%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 09:07
Former Trump prosecutor under investigation for alleged illegal political activity
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to CCTV News, the Office of Special Counsel, a US federal watchdog, confirmed on August 2nd local time that former Special Counsel Jack
TRUMP
$9.425
+3.78%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 09:00
A whale obtained 25,540 ETH from FalconX 6 hours ago, worth $86.1 million
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale received 25,540 ETH worth $86.1 million from FalconX six hours ago. Previously, the whale received 35,615 ETH
SIX
$0.02293
+8.00%
ETH
$4,549.52
+3.16%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 08:40
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” added 10,000 ETH to its position 3 hours ago, and the current ETH short position has a floating profit of US$12.25 million.
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, [the whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles] increased his short position by another
ETH
$4,549.52
+3.16%
WIN
$0.00006294
+1.25%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 08:31
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation