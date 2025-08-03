MEXC Exchange
HYPE major holders increased their holdings by $4.07 million, and their current holdings have a floating profit of $1.535 million.
PANews reported on August 3rd that @ai_9684xtpa monitors that 0x7BE...480D8, one of the top 75 HYPE holders, is still increasing his holdings. He deposited 4.07 million USDC to Hyperliquid 20
PANews
2025/08/03 16:20
Beijing is exploring a disposal mechanism for the virtual currencies involved in the case, entrusting the Beijing Stock Exchange to sell them publicly through a Hong Kong-licensed exchange.
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to China Economic Net, since my country strictly banned virtual currency transactions in 2021, the disposal of virtual currencies involved in the case
PANews
2025/08/03 16:09
Why Investors Are Betting on SPY Token Before the Next Crypto Payment Boom
A lot of new crypto tokens come and go without making much impact. But every now and then, one shows signs of being different, and looking closely, SpacePay’s SPY could be the unique one this time. Right now, SpacePay is running a presale and has already raised over $1 million. Investors are starting to take.. The post Why Investors Are Betting on SPY Token Before the Next Crypto Payment Boom appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/08/03 15:26
Musk: Real-time AI video rendering technology is expected to be realized in 3 to 6 months
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Jinshi, Musk retweeted the relevant news about Grok Imagine and said: "Ten days ago, a 6-second video took 60 seconds to render,
PANews
2025/08/03 15:23
Data: 1,000 BTC transferred from Coinbase Institutional to an unknown wallet
PANews reported on August 3 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 1,000 BTC (US$113,640,184) was transferred from Coinbase Institutional to an unknown wallet.
PANews
2025/08/03 15:08
Hong Kong RWA registration platform will be launched on August 7
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to the "Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily", the Hong Kong RWA registration platform will be launched on August 7th. Initiated by the
PANews
2025/08/03 13:42
Satoshi Nakamoto statue in Lugano, Switzerland suspected of being stolen
PANews reported on August 3rd that BitcoinNews reported that the Satoshi Nakamoto statue in Lugano, Switzerland, was suspected of being stolen. The statue, unveiled on October 25, 2024, at an
PANews
2025/08/03 13:04
The rumor circulating in the community today that "China has once again announced a ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining" may be false.
PANews reported on August 3rd that rumors circulating in the community that China has officially banned cryptocurrency trading and mining are likely false, as no such ban has been announced
PANews
2025/08/03 12:36
Bitcoin re-staking platform SatLayer has opened airdrop registration
PANews reported on August 3rd that Bitcoin re-staking platform SatLayer tweeted that airdrop registration SlayDrop is now open and the deadline is 9 pm on August 9th (UTC+8).
PANews
2025/08/03 11:55
Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance Takes Effect, Why Do Concept Stocks Fall Collectively?
Written by Caijing reporter Tang Jun Kang Kai On the first day that the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance came into effect, the capital market, which had been bustling for nearly
PANews
2025/08/03 11:24
