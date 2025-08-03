MEXC Exchange
The “Insider Whale” continued to roll over its short position an hour and a half ago, and its current short position value has reached US$300 million.
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "insider whale" continued rolling his short positions an hour and a half ago, and his
PANews
2025/08/03 18:20
Whales "set 10 major targets first" and their Bitcoin long positions have a floating profit of approximately $1.31 million
PANews reported on August 3rd that a whale, who "set 10 major goals first," posted a screenshot of his Bitcoin long position on the X platform, showing a floating profit
PANews
2025/08/03 17:57
Sources: JD.com and Ant may not appear on the first batch of Hong Kong stablecoin licenses
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Caixin, sources close to applicants for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses stated that the enthusiasm for stablecoins in Hong Kong will subside as
PANews
2025/08/03 17:43
Michael Saylor: Bitcoin is a trading asset in the short term and a treasury asset in the long term
PANews reported on August 3rd that Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), stated in a post on the X platform: "In the short term, Bitcoin is a trading
PANews
2025/08/03 17:35
The UK Financial Conduct Authority clarifies that the ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading remains in effect
PANews reported on August 3 that according to Zhitong Finance, the UK financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), previously announced that it would open up crypto ETN transactions to
PANews
2025/08/03 17:24
The Acting Chairman of the U.S. CFTC announced the launch of the "Crypto Sprint" program to work with the SEC to advance Trump's vision of a golden age of cryptocurrencies.
PANews reported on August 3 that Caroline Pham, Acting Chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), announced the launch of the "Crypto Sprint" program, and will work closely
PANews
2025/08/03 17:17
Insider: my country does not yet have a globally influential public chain. It is recommended that central state-owned enterprises take the lead in building a national public chain.
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Caixin, an insider stated in an interview regarding stablecoins that my country currently lacks a globally influential public blockchain. Another insider suggested
PANews
2025/08/03 17:06
Metaplanet CEO: The company's goal is to provide multiple tools to raise funds to buy Bitcoin
PANews reported on August 3rd that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a publicly listed Japanese company, tweeted that Metaplanet aims to provide a variety of tools to raise funds for
PANews
2025/08/03 16:51
From homeless teenager to billionaire: The story of Luca Netz, CEO of Fat Penguin
Written by Thejaswini MA Compiled by: Block unicorn Preface The boxes at the Ring delivery center wouldn't pack themselves, but 16-year-old Luca Netz was constantly distracted. Around him, his colleagues
PANews
2025/08/03 16:30
Satoshi Gallery, the designer of the Satoshi Nakamoto statue, is offering a reward of 0.1 Bitcoin for information leading to the theft of the statue in Switzerland.
PANews reported on August 3rd that Satoshi Gallery, the project behind the Satoshi Nakamoto statue, tweeted that its statue in Lugano, Switzerland, had been stolen and was offering a 0.1
PANews
2025/08/03 16:28
