2025-08-17 Sunday

Hassett: Not eager to run Bureau of Labor Statistics

Hassett: Not eager to run Bureau of Labor Statistics

PANews reported on August 3rd that White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said he has no desire to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, citing the economy as
PANews2025/08/03 21:37
Ripple: Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Japan's SBI are the most active participants in the TradFi blockchain business

Ripple: Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Japan's SBI are the most active participants in the TradFi blockchain business

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, Ripple, in collaboration with CB Insights and the UK Blockchain Technology Center, released a new report stating that Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase,
PANews2025/08/03 21:23
Justin Sun returned to Earth on the Blue Origin spacecraft, with a total space flight time of 10 minutes and 14 seconds.

Justin Sun returned to Earth on the Blue Origin spacecraft, with a total space flight time of 10 minutes and 14 seconds.

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to the official live broadcast of Blue Origin, the New Shepard, a spacecraft carrying TRON founder Justin Sun, completed its space journey and
PANews2025/08/03 20:48
The Blue Origin spacecraft that Sun Yuchen took has been launched

The Blue Origin spacecraft that Sun Yuchen took has been launched

PANews reported on August 3 that according to a live broadcast by Blue Origin, the Blue Origin spacecraft New Shepard, which carried Justin Sun, has been launched. It is reported
PANews2025/08/03 20:44
FTX creditors release SBF case update: case to begin on November 3, one week later

FTX creditors release SBF case update: case to begin on November 3, one week later

PANews reported on August 3rd that FTX creditor Sunil released an update on the SBF case on the X platform: November 3, 2023: Convicted on 7 counts March 28, 2024:
PANews2025/08/03 20:33
Michael Saylor: Winter Won't Come Back

Michael Saylor: Winter Won't Come Back

PANews reported on August 3rd that Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has not yet released any information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform, stating only that
PANews2025/08/03 20:22
Whale AguilaTrades' 40x leveraged Bitcoin long position now has a floating loss of $12,000

Whale AguilaTrades' 40x leveraged Bitcoin long position now has a floating loss of $12,000

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Onchain Lens detection, whale AguilaTrades' 40x leveraged Bitcoin long position is facing a loss of $12,000. It is reported that he has
PANews2025/08/03 20:20
Data: ENA, IMX, MOVE and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which ENA unlocking value is approximately US$95.8 million

Data: ENA, IMX, MOVE and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which ENA unlocking value is approximately US$95.8 million

PANews reported on August 3rd that Token Unlocks data showed that ENA, IMX, MOVE and other tokens will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 172
PANews2025/08/03 20:17
Kuvi.ai, an AI-powered crypto trading platform, raises $700,000 in seed funding led by Moon Pursuit Capital

Kuvi.ai, an AI-powered crypto trading platform, raises $700,000 in seed funding led by Moon Pursuit Capital

PANews reported on August 3 that according to Globenewswire, AI-driven cryptocurrency trading platform Kuvi.ai announced the completion of a US$700,000 seed round of financing, led by Moon Pursuit Capital, with
PANews2025/08/03 20:04
The launch window for Justin Sun's Blue Origin spacecraft will open at 8:34 tonight.

The launch window for Justin Sun's Blue Origin spacecraft will open at 8:34 tonight.

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to official information from Blue Origin, the launch window for the Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft, carrying Justin Sun, will open at 8:34
PANews2025/08/03 18:50

