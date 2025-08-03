MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Hassett: Not eager to run Bureau of Labor Statistics
PANews reported on August 3rd that White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said he has no desire to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, citing the economy as
WHITE
$0.0006247
+11.21%
HOUSE
$0.022389
+6.93%
NOT
$0.001962
-0.35%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 21:37
Ripple: Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Japan's SBI are the most active participants in the TradFi blockchain business
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, Ripple, in collaboration with CB Insights and the UK Blockchain Technology Center, released a new report stating that Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase,
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 21:23
Justin Sun returned to Earth on the Blue Origin spacecraft, with a total space flight time of 10 minutes and 14 seconds.
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to the official live broadcast of Blue Origin, the New Shepard, a spacecraft carrying TRON founder Justin Sun, completed its space journey and
SUN
$0.023817
+1.10%
BLUE
$0.08189
+2.50%
SPACE
$0.1577
+0.38%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 20:48
The Blue Origin spacecraft that Sun Yuchen took has been launched
PANews reported on August 3 that according to a live broadcast by Blue Origin, the Blue Origin spacecraft New Shepard, which carried Justin Sun, has been launched. It is reported
SUN
$0.023817
+1.10%
BLUE
$0.08189
+2.50%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 20:44
FTX creditors release SBF case update: case to begin on November 3, one week later
PANews reported on August 3rd that FTX creditor Sunil released an update on the SBF case on the X platform: November 3, 2023: Convicted on 7 counts March 28, 2024:
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 20:33
Michael Saylor: Winter Won't Come Back
PANews reported on August 3rd that Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has not yet released any information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform, stating only that
T
$0.0172
+1.65%
NOT
$0.001962
-0.35%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 20:22
Whale AguilaTrades' 40x leveraged Bitcoin long position now has a floating loss of $12,000
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Onchain Lens detection, whale AguilaTrades' 40x leveraged Bitcoin long position is facing a loss of $12,000. It is reported that he has
NOW
$0.00719
+1.98%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 20:20
Data: ENA, IMX, MOVE and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which ENA unlocking value is approximately US$95.8 million
PANews reported on August 3rd that Token Unlocks data showed that ENA, IMX, MOVE and other tokens will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 172
MOVE
$0.1391
+1.16%
TOKEN
$0.01575
+3.68%
IMX
$0.5979
+3.12%
ENA
$0.718
-0.42%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 20:17
Kuvi.ai, an AI-powered crypto trading platform, raises $700,000 in seed funding led by Moon Pursuit Capital
PANews reported on August 3 that according to Globenewswire, AI-driven cryptocurrency trading platform Kuvi.ai announced the completion of a US$700,000 seed round of financing, led by Moon Pursuit Capital, with
MOON
$0.12454
+11.76%
SEED
$0.001026
-1.44%
AI
$0.1275
+1.51%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 20:04
The launch window for Justin Sun's Blue Origin spacecraft will open at 8:34 tonight.
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to official information from Blue Origin, the launch window for the Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft, carrying Justin Sun, will open at 8:34
SUN
$0.023817
+1.10%
BLUE
$0.08189
+2.50%
OPEN
$0.0000000871
-8.12%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/03 18:50
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation