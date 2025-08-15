MEXC Exchange
Qubic releases 51% attack experiment report: 6 blocks were reorganized and 60 blocks were isolated during the period
PANews reported on August 15th that the Qubic mining pool achieved over 51% dominance of the Monero network's hash rate in its latest experiment, resulting in six block reorganizations and
PANews
2025/08/15 21:18
Hyperbeat secures $5.2 million in funding from ether.Fi and Electric Capital
PANews reported on August 15th that Hyperbeat has secured $5.2 million in funding from ether.Fi and Electric Capital. The funds will be used to build a yield infrastructure for the
PANews
2025/08/15 21:15
OSL Group and Zhongshouyou reached a strategic cooperation on stable currency ecology
PANews reported on August 15th that OSL Group and CMGE announced a strategic partnership agreement today. The agreement will integrate OSL's compliant virtual asset financial infrastructure with CMGE's global IP
PANews
2025/08/15 21:00
Foreign media: OpenAI founder Sam Altman is also interested in acquiring Chrome
PANews reported on August 15 that according to THE VERGE: If the US government forces Google to sell Chrome, OpenAI founder Sam Altman is interested in acquiring it.
PANews
2025/08/15 20:46
Huma, Arf, and Geoswift bring same-day settlements to merchants in Asia
Huma is leveraging several partnerships to deliver payments for merchants in Asia in hours instead of days.
Crypto.news
2025/08/15 20:45
Fed's Goolsbee: Latest PPI and CPI inflation data are disturbing
PANews reported on August 15 that Fed Chair Goolsbee stated that the latest PPI and CPI inflation data are disturbing. He said that one should not overreact to one month's
PANews
2025/08/15 20:39
SIX MINING Leads Cloud Mining Revolution Through A Clean Energy-Powered Platform
SIX MINING is an innovative cloud mining platform dedicated to revolutionizing cryptocurrency mining. It offers remote mining solutions powered by clean energy. The platform uses cloud computing technology to allow users to participate in cryptocurrency mining easily. Thus, they can mine cryptos without bearing the high costs of buying and maintaining hardware equipment. Advantages of SIX MINING Significant Cost-effectiveness: Unlike traditional mining, SIX MINING cloud mining does not require users to make a one-time investment in expensive mining equipment. Users do not need to buy ASIC miners or GPUs. This platform also doesn’t require miners to pay high electricity bills and equipment maintenance costs. They only need to pay a relatively low computing power rental fee. It lowers the capital threshold for participating in mining and is suitable for investors at different levels. Convenient and Flexible Operation Users can flexibly choose different computing power packages according to their needs and market conditions, supporting short-term and long-term investments. Moreover, users can monitor mining progress and income anytime and anywhere through the Internet. Thus, they can manage their mining business conveniently and quickly. Low Technical Threshold For ordinary users, there is no need to master complex mining technology and equipment maintenance knowledge. Just pay attention to investment returns and market trends to easily participate in cryptocurrency mining. SIX MINING cloud mining platform usually provides a simple and easy-to-use operation interface and related tools. Thus, it helps users get started quickly. How to join the SIX MINING contract program First, you should complete the registration process to join as a SIX MINING user Now, pick a contract plan best suited for your crypto mining goals. You will have to wait until your crypto mining plan expires. Once it does, you can withdraw the earned funds. Customized Cloud Mining Contracts: Fit Your Investment Rhythm and Enjoy SIX MINING Benefits Security Technical Security Guarantee SIX MINING cloud mining platform adopts advanced blockchain technology and security protocols, such as SSL encryption technology, to protect users’ account information and digital assets. At the same time, the platform will take multiple protection measures, such as DDoS attack protection, to prevent potential network threats and ensure the stable operation of the platform. High Operational Transparency The platform adheres to the principles of transparency and fairness. Moreover, it allows users to fully understand the operation of their investments through real-time data and detailed mining reports. Strictly follow a fair distribution mechanism to ensure that every user can share the mining benefits fairly and enhance users’ confidence in the platform. SIX MINING cloud mining provides a mining model with many advantages for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. It has obvious advantages in cost control, ease of operation, and technical threshold, allowing more people to participate in cryptocurrency mining. Its contract terms are clear, which helps to protect the rights and interests of both users and platforms. In terms of security, through technical means and transparent operations, it provides users with a relatively reliable mining environment.
CryptoNews
2025/08/15 20:37
Traders pared bets on a Fed rate cut, but still expect one in September.
PANews reported on August 15 that traders reduced their bets on the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts, but still expected a rate cut in September and another rate cut in
PANews
2025/08/15 20:35
The GENIUS Act sparked regulatory controversy, with stablecoin interest rate loopholes drawing attention.
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to Crypto In America, the US GENIUS Act has recently been criticized by banks, state regulators, and consumer groups. The core dispute revolves
PANews
2025/08/15 20:26
SharpLink's net loss in the second quarter exceeded US$100 million, and its ETH holdings reached 728,800
PANews reported on August 15th that SharpLink Gaming released its second-quarter 2025 financial results. The company has adopted ETH as its primary reserve asset, currently holding 728,804 ETH , nearly
PANews
2025/08/15 20:20
