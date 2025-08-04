2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Coinbase ad airs in UK, CEO urges country to recognize cryptocurrency's potential

PANews reported on August 4 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated on the X platform: "Our ad was banned by television in the UK, causing quite a stir. This ad
PANews2025/08/04 08:50
Linea, the Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain, will launch its native token, REX, on August 6.

PANews reported on August 4th that Etherex, a decentralized exchange jointly launched by Linea, Consensys, and Nile, will launch its native token, REX, on August 6th. Etherex is an upgraded
PANews2025/08/04 08:31
Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio retires, and his seven investment principles attract attention

Reporter: Wu Bin (21st Century Business Herald) "Pain + Reflection = Progress." On August 1st, Beijing time, Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, shared his farewell letter on social media,
PANews2025/08/04 08:30
Trump: Will announce a candidate to fill vacant Federal Reserve board seat in coming days

PANews reported on August 4 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that he will announce a candidate to fill the vacant Federal Reserve board position in the next
PANews2025/08/04 08:07
Coinbase's &quot;SocialFi&quot; sparks Zora fever, with Basechain's daily token issuance surpassing Solana's

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to CoinDesk, Dune Analytics data indicates that Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 network supported by Coinbase, has surpassed Solana in daily token issuance.
PANews2025/08/04 07:31
Altcoin Investment Guide: Which Key Metrics Are Worth Paying Attention to?

Author: thedefinvestor Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain The bull market is back (at least for now). But the question is, which altcoins are most likely to become the top performers? During
PANews2025/08/04 07:30
Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Hong Kong’s growth momentum in the digital asset sector will continue

PANews reported on August 4th that according to Jiemian News, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue published an article titled "Hong Kong's Wealth Management Market: Opportunities and Prospects."
PANews2025/08/04 07:11
NYDIG: Increasing Bitcoin ETF option position limits may reduce volatility while boosting spot demand

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to CoinDesk, NYDIG Research stated that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)'s decision to increase position limits for most Bitcoin ETF options
PANews2025/08/04 07:05
TRON founder Justin Sun blasts off on Blue Origin spaceflight

After a three-year wait, TRON founder Justin Sun joins five others on a suborbital mission to space.
Crypto.news2025/08/04 03:00
XRP Fuels Passive Income Opportunities: Quid Miner Turns Your Smartphone into an Engine for BTC, XRP, and DOGE

CryptoNews2025/08/04 01:06

