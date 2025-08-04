MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
US SEC v. Ripple: Legal experts say SEC has only days left to respond to XRP case
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to Bitcoin.com, the crypto community is closely following the progress of the lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple,
U
$0.023
-12.21%
XRP
$3.1211
+0.42%
COM
$0.027882
+22.10%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/04 10:52
Important News from Last Night and This Morning (August 3rd-4th)
Analysis: Paradigm may hold approximately $765.4 million worth of HYPE According to @mlmabc's monitoring, Paradigm may hold 19,134,900.46 HYPE, valued at approximately $765.4 million. The estimated average cost is $16.46,
HYPE
$46.95
+0.40%
MAY
$0.05023
-0.23%
HOLD
$0.00004489
+3.81%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/04 10:30
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 4, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on 8/4: Another Trump coin? Trump Media & Technology reveals its "Truth"
TRUMP
$9.424
+3.85%
AI
$0.1274
+1.43%
MEME
$0.001989
+1.42%
MEMES
$0.00008808
-0.51%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/04 10:00
Analysis: Paradigm may hold approximately $765.4 million worth of HYPE
PANews reported on August 4 that according to @mlmabc monitoring, Paradigm may hold 19,134,900.46 HYPEs, worth approximately US$765.4 million. The estimated average cost is US$16.46, the total cost is approximately
HYPE
$46.95
+0.40%
MAY
$0.05023
-0.23%
HOLD
$0.00004489
+3.81%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/04 09:50
Ripple: Banks have invested over $100 billion in blockchain infrastructure since 2020
PANews reported on August 4th that according to CoinDesk, a recent report released by Ripple, CB Insights, and the UK's CBT stated that digital assets are becoming mainstream, with traditional
Dele
PANews
2025/08/04 09:47
The US is embracing the "Golden Age of Cryptocurrency," but how will South Korea follow suit?
Author: Heechang Four Pillars Compiled by: TechFlow Key Takeaways The Executive Order 14178 Task Force released a 166-page report today outlining how the United States can lead the blockchain industry
ORDER
$0.1355
+7.03%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/04 09:30
Thai listed company RSXYZ announces its Bitcoin holdings have increased to 50
PANews reported on August 4 that according to official news, Thailand's listed company RSXYZ Public Company Limited (Ticker: XYZ) announced last week that it would strategically increase its Bitcoin holdings
Dele
PANews
2025/08/04 09:19
A whale is increasing its BTC long position and currently holds 752 BTC with a floating profit of $774,000
According to PANews on August 4, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale 0xab15 is increasing its BTC long position and currently holds 752 BTC (US$86 million), with unrealized profits of
BTC
$118,195.61
+0.40%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/04 09:11
The address suspected to be an ETH reserve institution continued to hoard 15,846 ETH and deposited it for pledge 7 hours ago
PANews reported on August 4th that according to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, an address likely belonging to an ETH reserve institution continued to hoard and stake 15,846 ETH (US$55.34 million)
ETH
$4,551.84
+3.24%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/04 09:06
Some of the whale @qwatio's short positions were liquidated, and the current floating profit has dropped to $1.3 million.
PANews reported on August 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market began to recover, some of the short positions of the giant whale @qwatio were liquidated: BTC
BTC
$118,195.61
+0.40%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/04 08:55
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation