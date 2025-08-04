MEXC Exchange
Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $154 million last week, marking 12 consecutive weeks of net inflows.
PANews reported on August 4 that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$154 million last week (July 28 to August 1, US Eastern Time).
PANews
2025/08/04 12:04
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $643 million last week, ending a seven-week streak of net inflows.
PANews reported on August 4 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of US$643 million last week (July 28 to August 1, US Eastern Time).
PANews
2025/08/04 12:00
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 04, 2025 –Bitcoin Holds $114.5K in Mild Crypto Recovery, PayFi Sector Up 8%
Bitcoin rose to $114,500 while Ethereum climbed 3% to $3,559, and XRP traded above $3, up 5% in the past 24 hours. Despite these gains in major coins, the overall crypto market cap is still down 2.4%, reflecting uneven recovery across sectors. PayFi tokens led the rebound with a 8% surge, driven by strong performances from Telcoin (TEL) and Stellar (XLM). Other standout sectors included DeFi, NFTs, and RWA, each posting gains between 4% and 5%, even as broader market sentiment remains cautious. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews
2025/08/04 11:53
USDe's market capitalization has risen to $9.293 billion, a monthly increase of over 75%.
PANews reported on August 4th that DeFiLlama data showed that the market capitalization of Ethena's synthetic stablecoin, USDe, has reached $9.293 billion, a 75.13% increase in one month. USDe is
PANews
2025/08/04 11:48
The Cardano community has approved the "IOE Roadmap" proposal
PANews reported on August 4th that the Cardano community has approved a proposal titled "IOE Roadmap" with 74.01% support. The proposal will deploy approximately 96,817,080 ADA (approximately $71 million) from
PANews
2025/08/04 11:47
A Curve community member proposed halting all subsequent L2 network integration work.
PANews reported on August 4th that Curve community member phil_00Llama recently initiated a proposal to "halt all further Layer 2 development," suggesting that already deployed L2s be retained but that
PANews
2025/08/04 11:26
SharpLink adds $54M in ETH, expanding holdings to $1.65B
SharpLink Gaming has continued its aggressive Ethereum acquisition strategy, purchasing another 15,822 ETH worth approximately $53.9 million. According to an Aug. 3 post on X by Lookonchain, the firm spent $108.57 million in USD Coin (USDC) over the preceding two…
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 11:19
Lido Co-founder: Decided to reduce the size of the contributor team, affecting approximately 15% of employees
PANews reported on August 4th that Lido co-founder Vasiliy Shapovalov stated on the X platform last weekend: "To ensure long-term sustainability, Lido Labs, the Lido ecosystem, and the Lido Alliance
PANews
2025/08/04 11:14
The crypto market rebounded across the board, with the PayFi sector leading the gains, exceeding 6%, and BTC rising to $114,000.
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market rebounded after a sustained decline, with all sectors generally seeing gains of approximately 2% to 6%. The
PANews
2025/08/04 11:11
Japanese listed company Metaplanet spent approximately $53.7 million to increase its holdings of 463 Bitcoins
PANews reported on August 4th that Metaplanet, a publicly listed Japanese company, announced that it had purchased an additional 463 bitcoins at a price of approximately $115,895 per bitcoin, spending
PANews
2025/08/04 11:02
