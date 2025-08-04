2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Publicly listed company H100 Group plans to raise approximately $2.2 million to purchase more Bitcoin

Publicly listed company H100 Group plans to raise approximately $2.2 million to purchase more Bitcoin

PANews reported on August 4 that according to an official announcement, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced that it plans to issue new shares to raise approximately 21.2 million Swedish
Moonveil
MORE$0.1009+0.97%
Dele
PANews2025/08/04 14:00
A Stealth Trigger Might Reverse BTC Shaky Markets: 10x Research

A Stealth Trigger Might Reverse BTC Shaky Markets: 10x Research

With the recent downward trend in Bitcoin, breaking below $112,000, 10x Research says a “stealth trigger” is quietly building pressure in the background that could lead to BTC’s most explosive recoveries. “While markets focus on labor data and rate cuts, another force is quietly building pressure in the background,” it wrote on X , Monday. The Hidden Catalyst That Could Reverse Bitcoin’s Slide Actionable Market Insights Why this report matters Bitcoin just broke below $112,000, but the story behind the move runs deeper than most traders realize. A stealth trigger, missed by many, may soon shift the macro… pic.twitter.com/rVwtrn29OL — 10x Research (@10x_Research) August 3, 2025 The research noted that the catalyst is often overlooked and has the potential to reverse Bitcoin’s decline. “Key technical levels are converging with overlooked macro dynamics, offering a potential setup for those who know where to look.” BTC Major Rebound Mirrors Last Year’s Dynamics: Report The month of August has historically been the weakest month, with 5–20% drops. The report compares the current setup to that of last year’s dynamics. “Bitcoin has now corrected in line with typical August seasonality, coinciding with downward revisions to U.S. labor market data,” it noted, adding that the economy may be on shakier ground than investors had assumed. Last year, Bitcoin’s weakness proved temporary after the Fed responded to early signs of cooling labor market. The Fed softened with a surprise 50 basis point rate cut in September 2024, showing a long-term supportive backdrop for the BTC price . This momentum provided another near-term tailwind for Bitcoin. As reported earlier, the Federal Reserve maintained interest rates at 4.25%-4.5% last week, triggering a market selloff. 10x Research noted that we would expect further declines in risk assets after the first rate cut in September. This will be followed by a sharp rebound once a cut becomes certain and is publicly validated by Fed officials, it added. “In recent times, Bitcoin has proven its ability to weather turbulence inflicted by external factors, an encouraging sign of its increasing maturity,” Gadi Chait, Head of Investment at Xapo Bank, told Cryptonews. “Our conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term potential still stands, undeterred by short-term price fluctuations.”
NEAR
NEAR$2.781+1.27%
U
U$0.023-12.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,188.48+0.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.1388+0.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.027882+22.10%
Dele
CryptoNews2025/08/04 13:57
Suiscan: AI project DeAgentAI is the fastest growing infrastructure project in Sui ecosystem in the past 30 days

Suiscan: AI project DeAgentAI is the fastest growing infrastructure project in Sui ecosystem in the past 30 days

PANews reported on August 4 that Suiscan released its latest 30-day growth list. The AI Infra project DeAgentAI topped the Infra track and became the fastest-growing infrastructure project in the
SUI
SUI$3.8445+2.34%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1274+1.43%
Bware
INFRA$0.1092-0.45%
Dele
PANews2025/08/04 13:52
UK Losing Crypto Ground to Rivals, British Ex-Finance Minister Osborne Warns

UK Losing Crypto Ground to Rivals, British Ex-Finance Minister Osborne Warns

Former British finance minister George Osborne has warned that the UK risks becoming irrelevant in the global crypto race unless it urgently reforms its approach. In an oped for the Financial Times , former UK chancellor accused the Labour government and the Bank of England of dragging their feet while international rivals surge ahead. Osborne served as Chancellor from 2010 to 2016. He likened the current moment to the Big Bang financial reforms of the 1980s. That period marked a deregulatory wave led by then-Chancellor Nigel Lawson, which helped turn London into a global financial hub. In his view, the crypto revolution demands similar boldness. Britain missed the first crypto wave. We can’t miss the second https://t.co/TX1uOZP1QV | opinion — Financial Times (@FT) August 4, 2025 Osborne Targets Reeves and Bailey Over UK’s Sluggish Crypto Response Now a member of the global advisory council of Coinbase , Osborne pointed to the US, the EU, Singapore, Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi as regions that are moving faster to establish legal frameworks for crypto and stablecoins. He argued that Britain, by contrast, is being “completely left behind.” He directly challenged Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, saying that they have left Britain behind the pack. While Reeves has pledged to make the UK “the best place in the world to innovate,” Osborne dismissed the government’s progress as vague and insufficient. “The chancellor says she’ll ‘drive forward’ on stablecoins, whatever that means,” he wrote. BoE’s Tough Terms Leave UK Sidelined in Global Stablecoin Race Meanwhile, Bailey spoke at the Mansion House dinner last month and reiterated the Bank’s cautious stance on digital assets. Historically, the Bank of England has insisted that systemically important pound-based stablecoins must be fully backed by central bank deposits that pay no interest. As a result, critics argue this makes launching such stablecoins commercially unappealing. As a result of that stance, the UK has almost no presence in the global stablecoin market. This market is dominated by US dollar-pegged tokens, which now account for 99% of the sector’s $250b value. Although the Bank may allow returns on stablecoin reserves, Bailey stays cautious. He warns of volatility and risks to the monetary system. Crypto Innovation Demands Political Will, Osborne Warns as Patience Wears Thin In contrast, Osborne pointed to how US politicians, including Donald Trump, have embraced crypto in policy platforms, adding urgency to the UK’s need to act. He urged Reeves to follow the US Congress in setting clear rules in law, rather than deflecting blame onto regulators. “We became the world’s financial centre because we weren’t afraid of change,” he wrote. “On crypto and stablecoins, as on too many other things, the hard truth is this: we’re being completely left behind. It’s time to catch up.” Osborne has long backed fintech innovation. In 2014, he launched a Treasury review into digital currencies in an effort to keep the UK at the forefront of financial technology. His recent remarks echo that same vision but show a mounting frustration with what he sees as political and institutional hesitation.
Threshold
T$0.01719+1.59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.425+3.86%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00239611+2.62%
Echo
ECHO$0.02823+0.57%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0367-2.39%
Dele
CryptoNews2025/08/04 13:51
Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer: Britain is lagging behind in the cryptocurrency sector

Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer: Britain is lagging behind in the cryptocurrency sector

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to the Financial Times, former British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne slammed the Labour government's approach to cryptocurrencies, warning that the UK
Dele
PANews2025/08/04 13:13
Metaplanet acquires 463 BTC, bringing total holdings to 17,595

Metaplanet acquires 463 BTC, bringing total holdings to 17,595

Metaplanet has purchased additional Bitcoin for its treasury, advancing its goal of holding 210,000 BTC by 2027. Metaplanet has acquired 463 additional Bitcoin (BTC) for ¥7.995 billion ($55.17 million) at an average price of ¥17.27 million($119,163) per BTC, according to…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,188.48+0.40%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/04 13:13
XRP cools from July highs — Is the MVRV death cross a sign of more pain ahead?

XRP cools from July highs — Is the MVRV death cross a sign of more pain ahead?

XRP is showing signs of cooling off after its July rally, trading at $2.99 at press time, down nearly 17% from its July 18 all-time high of $3.65. Despite a 6.2% increase over the last day, XRP (XRP) is still…
Moonveil
MORE$0.1009+0.97%
CROSS
CROSS$0.27893+2.34%
XRP
XRP$3.1207+0.40%
Sign
SIGN$0.07112+1.89%
PAIN
PAIN$1.2845+2.06%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/04 13:11
SlowMist: Hacker group APT37 hides malware in JPEG image files to launch attacks

SlowMist: Hacker group APT37 hides malware in JPEG image files to launch attacks

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to SlowMist's Chief Information Security Officer 23pds, citing an article from Genians, the North Korean-linked hacker group APT37 is using malware hidden within
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00126-10.00%
Dele
PANews2025/08/04 13:08
Will VINE, which Musk has repeatedly called for, change from a Meme to Imagine?

Will VINE, which Musk has repeatedly called for, change from a Meme to Imagine?

Regarding whether VINE will be replaced by "Imagine", let's discuss some logic: 1) VINE has always been a meme, carrying the market's expectations for the successful reboot of the previously
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00239611+2.62%
Vine Coin
VINE$0.06405+1.94%
IMAGINE
IMAGINE$0.0005152+7.11%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001988+1.37%
Dele
PANews2025/08/04 13:00
Metaplanet Buys 463 BTC, Brings Bitcoin Treasury to Over $2B

Metaplanet Buys 463 BTC, Brings Bitcoin Treasury to Over $2B

Metaplanet has added another 463 Bitcoin to its growing treasury, pushing the company’s total holdings to 17,595 BTC. The purchase, announced on Aug. 4, is part of the Tokyo-listed firm’s aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy launched in late 2024. At current prices, Metaplanet’s total BTC stash is now worth more than ¥261.28b or about $1.78b. But the company values the holdings even higher based on market gains, bringing its estimated market value closer to $2.02b. *Metaplanet Acquires Additional 463 $BTC , Total Holdings Reach 17,595 BTC* pic.twitter.com/BVVt8DYAV0 — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) August 4, 2025 BTC Treasury Grows as Firm Files to Raise $3.6B via Preferred Stock The latest acquisition cost Metaplanet around ¥7.995b ($54.4m) at an average price of ¥17.27m ($117,420) per Bitcoin. The company’s average cost basis across all holdings stands at ¥14.85m ($101,010) per Bitcoin, showing a meaningful unrealized gain. This move comes just days after Metaplanet filed its most ambitious capital plan yet. On Friday, the company registered to raise up to ¥555b ($3.6b) through the issuance of perpetual preferred stock . The funds are expected to support its long-term goal of acquiring 210,000 Bitcoin by 2027, a level that would put Metaplanet in the same league as corporate giants like MicroStrategy. As part of the same filing, Metaplanet proposed amendments to increase its authorized share count to 2.72b and introduce two classes of perpetual preferred shares with varying risk and conversion structures. These changes are aimed at giving the company flexibility in how it raises capital for future Bitcoin purchases. Metaplanet Taps Capital Markets to Fuel BTC Growth Since Dec. 2024 Shift Since designating Bitcoin as a formal line of business in Dec. 2024, Metaplanet has aggressively tapped into capital markets to build its holdings. The company has used equity offerings, bond redemptions and warrant exercises to fund its acquisitions. Notably, a series of share issuances in July helped finance recent BTC purchases. Metaplanet also introduced a custom metric called BTC Yield, which tracks the percentage growth of Bitcoin holdings per fully diluted share over time. For the quarter ending Aug. 4, BTC Yield stood at 24.6%, down from the prior quarter’s 129.4%, but still significantly positive. Other internal metrics, like BTC Gain and BTC ¥ Gain, attempt to quantify the value added to shareholders in Bitcoin and yen terms, respectively. Per-Share BTC Growth Outweighs Dividends in Metaplanet’s Strategy In addition to stacking Bitcoin, Metaplanet appears focused on framing itself as a shareholder-aligned BTC vehicle. Its performance indicators emphasize per-share accumulation rather than short-term profits or dividends. As of August 4, its Bitcoin per fully diluted share had increased to 0.0201 BTC per 1,000 shares, up from 0.0161 at the end of June. While the company has not yet reached household-name status internationally, it has become one of the most active Bitcoin acquirers in Asia. Its strategy echoes that of MicroStrategy, the US-based enterprise software firm that turned heads by turning its balance sheet into a long-term Bitcoin bet.
Bitcoin
BTC$118,188.48+0.40%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1791+1.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1009+0.97%
Movement
MOVE$0.1388+0.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.027882+22.10%
Dele
CryptoNews2025/08/04 12:33

Trendene nyheder

Mere

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade

Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation