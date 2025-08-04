2025-08-17 Sunday

Stolen Satoshi statue recovered in shambles, what really happened?

The statue of Bitcoin’s pseudonymous founder Satoshi Nakamoto was recently the victim of vandalism, stolen, shattered, and drowned for reasons unknown. Satoshi disappears, again On August 3, 2025, Satoshigallery, the creators of the Satoshi Nakamoto statue, revealed that the symbol…
Crypto.news 2025/08/04
Cardano treasury allocates $71m in ADA for protocol enhancements

Cardano community members have approved a $71 million funding proposal to support a year-long upgrade plan by core developer Input Output Engineering. According to data from Cardano network explorer AdaStat, the proposal passed with 74% support, securing 200 votes in…
Crypto.news 2025/08/04
YGG establishes Onchain Guild and allocates 50 million YGG to the ecological fund pool to explore revenue generation opportunities

PANews reported on August 4 that Yield Guild Games (YGG), the world's largest decentralized gaming guild network, announced the establishment of a new Onchain Guild and allocated 50 million YGG
PANews 2025/08/04
Bitcoin’s August correction continues, but could this stealth catalyst spark a rally?

Bitcoin has slipped below $115,000 amid an August correction, but behind the surface, a quiet shift in macro conditions may be laying the groundwork for a sharp reversal. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is down 4% over the…
Crypto.news 2025/08/04
Analysis: Under the risk appetite in the late stage of Bitcoin bull market, there will be two more rebounds in this cycle

PANews reported on August 4th that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. noted that the Bitcoin bull market has entered its late stages, with investor risk appetite gradually declining. Data shows
PANews 2025/08/04
RWA Token, Why Does the On-Chain World Also Have an &quot;Augusta Club&quot;?

By Prathik Desai Compiled by: Block unicorn In the 20th century, Augusta National Golf Club was criticized for its perceived elitism. Home to the Masters Tournament, the club boasted only
PANews 2025/08/04
Analysis: Bitcoin falls below key support as slowing employment data and seasonal weakness combine

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to Matrixport analysis, Bitcoin has fallen below the key technical support level of $112,000 over the past few weeks, shifting market sentiment. The
PANews 2025/08/04
Japanese nail salon chain Convano Inc plans to hold 21,000 Bitcoins by the end of March 2027

PANews reported on August 4th that Japanese nail salon chain Convano Inc. announced plans to hold 21,000 bitcoins by the end of March 2027, according to NLNico. The company plans
PANews 2025/08/04
Capital B aims to raise approximately €11.5 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

PANews reported on August 4 that according to an official announcement, European listed company Capital B (formerly The Blockchain Group) announced a capital increase and share issuance and convertible bond
PANews 2025/08/04
The Smarter Web Company, a publicly listed company holding Bitcoin, announced it has raised £8.1 million.

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to an official announcement, London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company announced a placement to a well-known institutional investor and a subscription to
PANews 2025/08/04

