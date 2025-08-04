MEXC Exchange
PeckShield: CrediX was attacked due to the administrator account being compromised, resulting in a loss of approximately $4.5 million
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to PeckShield , CrediX_fi was breached today due to a hacker exploiting the administrator account 0xF321683831Be16eeD74dfA58b02a37483cEC662e, using the account's BRIDGE privilege to withdraw
PANews
2025/08/04 18:35
Financial Times: Income from overseas stock trading must be declared and taxed, and profits and losses within the year can be deducted
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to the Financial Times, Chinese tax authorities recently notified taxpayers to declare and pay taxes on their overseas income. Individuals' income from overseas
PANews
2025/08/04 18:16
Whale Tan launched a digital art exhibition, with 4,088 works pre-ordered within 3 hours.
PANews reported on August 4th that Ant Group's Whale Tan platform officially launched its "Digital Art Online Exhibition." Using a novel "pre-sale + public sale" model, it supports artists selling
PANews
2025/08/04 18:15
ChainOpera AI multi-agent group function was launched, driving growth in both developers and users, with the number of paying users exceeding 300,000.
PANews reported on August 4th that the ChainOpera AI platform has officially launched the Multi-Agent Group feature, allowing users to organize multiple AI agents into collaborative teams to complete more
PANews
2025/08/04 17:51
CrediX: The website has been deactivated and user deposits are prohibited. Users who need to withdraw funds should use the contract.
PANews reported on August 4th that CrediX officials stated a suspected security breach is currently under investigation and will release details soon. To mitigate risks, CrediX has disabled its website
PANews
2025/08/04 17:48
Trump Media eyes token and wallet launch amid $20 million Q2 loss
Trump Media, the Donald Trump-affiliated parent company behind media platform Truth Social, is planning to launch a utility token and digital wallet. Per a recent SEC filing, the token will be part of a broader rewards system linked to the…
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 17:14
Rich Dad Poor Dad author: If Bitcoin falls below $90,000 due to the "August Curse," I will double my investment
PANews reported on August 4th that Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," said on social media that Bitcoin could fall below $90,000 due to the so-called "August Curse."
PANews
2025/08/04 16:47
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw their first net outflow in 15 weeks, with $404 million in Bitcoin outflows during the week.
PANews reported on August 4th that a report released by CoinShares showed that digital asset investment products experienced a net outflow of $223 million over the past week, the first
PANews
2025/08/04 16:43
CACEIS, a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, acquires minority stake in Kriptown to support the launch of blockchain exchange Lise
PANews reported on August 4 that CACEIS, the asset services arm of Crédit Agricole, acquired a minority stake in French fintech company Kriptown to support the launch of the blockchain
PANews
2025/08/04 16:15
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$27.59936 million
According to PANews on August 4, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
PANews
2025/08/04 16:15
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation