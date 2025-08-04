MEXC Exchange
Multiple Ethereum whales continue to increase their holdings, with a single address transferring over $86 million
According to a report from Lookonchain on August 4th, the newly created wallet "0x86F9" received 24,294 ETH from FalconX in the past six hours, worth approximately $86.48 million. Another wallet,
ETH
$4,550.46
+3.16%
PANews
2025/08/04 20:58
CrediX Finance hacked for $4.5m via governance flaw
CrediX Finance suffered a $4.5 million exploit after attackers gained admin access
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 20:54
Last week, listed companies bought a net $2.56 billion worth of BTC
PANews reported on August 4th that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had a net purchase of $2.56 billion worth of Bitcoin last week. Strategy acquired
NET
PANews
2025/08/04 20:52
DeFi Development increased its SOL holdings to 1.29 million, with a market value of approximately US$209 million
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to GlobeNewswire , DeFi Development Corp. ( Nasdaq: DFDV ) announced the purchase of 110,466 Solana ( SOL ) tokens at an average
DEFI
PANews
2025/08/04 20:45
Swiss government plans to continue talks with US
PANews reported on August 4th that the Swiss government stated that it is prepared to continue talks with the United States after August 7th if necessary and is determined to
PANews
2025/08/04 20:41
Ether Machine purchased another 10,600 ETH, bringing its total holdings to over 345,000 ETH
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Ether Machine announced that its subsidiary , The Ether Reserve LLC, had increased its holdings by 10,605 ETH at an
PANews
2025/08/04 20:22
MARA mined 703 BTC in July, bringing its total holdings to 50,639.
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to GlobeNewswire, MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) announced the latest progress on its Bitcoin production and mining operations as of July 2025. Data
PANews
2025/08/04 20:16
GameSquare increased its holdings by 2,717 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 15,630 ETH
PANews reported on August 4 that according to Solid Intel, GameSquare purchased 2,717 Ethereum at a cost of US$10 million and now holds a total of 15,630 ETH, which is
PANews
2025/08/04 20:11
Hong Kong’s stablecoin law goes into force, paving the way for next-gen financial systems | Opinion
As global crypto frameworks continue to take shape, Hong Kong may serve as a model for jurisdictions that want to attract business and investment.
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 20:06
Strategy spent about $2.46 billion last week to buy 21,021 Bitcoins
PANews reported on August 4 that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) spent a total of approximately US$2.46 billion to purchase 21,021 bitcoins (BTC) between the end of July and the beginning of
PANews
2025/08/04 20:04
