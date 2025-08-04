MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,086 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,127 ETH.
According to a report from Lookonchain on August 4th, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,086 BTC (approximately $696 million) today. Fidelity saw an outflow of 2,965 BTC
PANews
2025/08/04 21:42
Did China ban crypto (again)? Here’s why the myth won’t die
Rumors of a fresh Chinese ban on crypto seem to resurface every year.
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 21:30
Market News: EU to suspend trade countermeasures against US for 6 months
PANews reported on August 4 that market news: The European Union will suspend its trade countermeasures against the United States for 6 months.
PANews
2025/08/04 21:28
BitMine claims global Ethereum treasury title with $2.9b in holdings
BitMine Immersion is executing one of crypto’s most aggressive accumulation plays, amassing 833,137 ETH worth $2.9 billion in just five weeks. The staggering haul now positions the firm as the single largest corporate holder of Ethereum worldwide. In a press…
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 21:21
HBAR, TON rally while BTC holds $115k: Could XYZVerse be the hidden gem of the altseason?
As Bitcoin steadies at $115k, sharp gains in HBAR and TON are drawing eyes to XYZVerse, a rising memecoin blending sports culture and web3 momentum. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 21:13
Centrifuge appoints former Goldman Sachs executive as COO to advance RWA institutionalization
PANews reported on August 4th that according to CoinDesk, blockchain asset tokenization platform Centrifuge announced the appointment of Jürgen Blumberg, a former Goldman Sachs ETF executive, as Chief Operating Officer
PANews
2025/08/04 21:12
Is BTC stockpiling the next big equity trade? Smarter Web Company and peers test the limits of mNAV premiums
U.K-listed The Smarter Web Company completed a £8.1 million capital raise shortly after its BTC crosses over 2,050. Can BTC accumulation push stock prices up? According to a recent press release, the total offering would generate capital worth £8.1 million…
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 21:10
OpenMind raises $20 million in funding, led by Pantera Capital, to build an open collaborative network for intelligent machines
PANews reported on August 4th that OpenMind, a Silicon Valley-based intelligent machine infrastructure company, announced the completion of a $20 million funding round led by Pantera Capital, with participation from
PANews
2025/08/04 21:07
Trump: Will select an outstanding successor for the U.S. Department of Labor
PANews reported on August 4 that US President Trump posted on social media: "Last week's jobs report was manipulated, just like the data before the presidential election was manipulated. That's
PANews
2025/08/04 21:06
The Battle for Pegged Asset Trading
Author: tokenbrice Compiled by: LlamaC The early stages of pegged asset trading (2018-2019) Back in the day, over five years ago, the only options available for trading on mainnet were
PANews
2025/08/04 21:00
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation