2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,086 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,127 ETH.

Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,086 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,127 ETH.

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 4th, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,086 BTC (approximately $696 million) today. Fidelity saw an outflow of 2,965 BTC
Bitcoin
BTC$118,212.74+0.39%
Ethereum
ETH$4,550.63+3.17%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010542-5.87%
Dele
PANews2025/08/04 21:42
Did China ban crypto (again)? Here’s why the myth won’t die

Did China ban crypto (again)? Here’s why the myth won’t die

Rumors of a fresh Chinese ban on crypto seem to resurface every year.
Threshold
T$0.0172+1.59%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
Mythos
MYTH$0.0766-1.92%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003241+4.34%
Comedian
BAN$0.06981+8.68%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/04 21:30
Market News: EU to suspend trade countermeasures against US for 6 months

Market News: EU to suspend trade countermeasures against US for 6 months

PANews reported on August 4 that market news: The European Union will suspend its trade countermeasures against the United States for 6 months.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13611+2.53%
Dele
PANews2025/08/04 21:28
BitMine claims global Ethereum treasury title with $2.9b in holdings

BitMine claims global Ethereum treasury title with $2.9b in holdings

BitMine Immersion is executing one of crypto’s most aggressive accumulation plays, amassing 833,137 ETH worth $2.9 billion in just five weeks. The staggering haul now positions the firm as the single largest corporate holder of Ethereum worldwide. In a press…
Ethereum
ETH$4,550.63+3.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00718+1.69%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/04 21:21
HBAR, TON rally while BTC holds $115k: Could XYZVerse be the hidden gem of the altseason?

HBAR, TON rally while BTC holds $115k: Could XYZVerse be the hidden gem of the altseason?

As Bitcoin steadies at $115k, sharp gains in HBAR and TON are drawing eyes to XYZVerse, a rising memecoin blending sports culture and web3 momentum. #partnercontent
Bitcoin
BTC$118,212.74+0.39%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.007526-2.78%
TONCOIN
TON$3.479+0.89%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+1.19%
Hedera
HBAR$0.25545+1.83%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/04 21:13
Centrifuge appoints former Goldman Sachs executive as COO to advance RWA institutionalization

Centrifuge appoints former Goldman Sachs executive as COO to advance RWA institutionalization

PANews reported on August 4th that according to CoinDesk, blockchain asset tokenization platform Centrifuge announced the appointment of Jürgen Blumberg, a former Goldman Sachs ETF executive, as Chief Operating Officer
Allo
RWA$0.005493+15.13%
Dele
PANews2025/08/04 21:12
Is BTC stockpiling the next big equity trade? Smarter Web Company and peers test the limits of mNAV premiums

Is BTC stockpiling the next big equity trade? Smarter Web Company and peers test the limits of mNAV premiums

U.K-listed The Smarter Web Company completed a £8.1 million capital raise shortly after its BTC crosses over 2,050. Can BTC accumulation push stock prices up? According to a recent press release, the total offering would generate capital worth £8.1 million…
Sidekick
K$7.535+4.30%
U
U$0.023-12.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,212.74+0.39%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03918+0.74%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13611+2.53%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/04 21:10
OpenMind raises $20 million in funding, led by Pantera Capital, to build an open collaborative network for intelligent machines

OpenMind raises $20 million in funding, led by Pantera Capital, to build an open collaborative network for intelligent machines

PANews reported on August 4th that OpenMind, a Silicon Valley-based intelligent machine infrastructure company, announced the completion of a $20 million funding round led by Pantera Capital, with participation from
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000871-8.12%
Dele
PANews2025/08/04 21:07
Trump: Will select an outstanding successor for the U.S. Department of Labor

Trump: Will select an outstanding successor for the U.S. Department of Labor

PANews reported on August 4 that US President Trump posted on social media: "Last week's jobs report was manipulated, just like the data before the presidential election was manipulated. That's
U
U$0.023-12.21%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.43+3.92%
Wink
LIKE$0.013597+9.27%
Dele
PANews2025/08/04 21:06
The Battle for Pegged Asset Trading

The Battle for Pegged Asset Trading

Author: tokenbrice Compiled by: LlamaC The early stages of pegged asset trading (2018-2019) Back in the day, over five years ago, the only options available for trading on mainnet were
Dele
PANews2025/08/04 21:00

Trendene nyheder

Mere

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade

Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation