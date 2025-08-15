MEXC Exchange
$640 Million Flows Into Ether ETFs as Bitcoin ETFs Notch 7th Day of Gains
Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) scored another $640 million in inflows, marking their eighth consecutive day in the green, while bitcoin ETFs logged a seventh straight day of gains with $231 million despite sharp outflows in several major funds. Record-breaking trading volumes underscored the market’s feverish pace. Ether ETFs Extend Streak to 8 Days With Bitcoin […]
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 22:30
Galaxy Digital secures $1.4b for its Helios AI hub
Galaxy Digital has secured financing for its massive Texas data center, to build up its AI compute capabilities.
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/15 22:30
S&P 500 climbs after solid retail sales data
U.S. stocks opened largely positive on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 250 points and the S&P 500 adding 0.3% as Wall Street targets a winning week. While stocks slipped on Thursday amid jitters around the Federal Reserve…
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/15 22:19
Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 3 a.m. Beijing time
PANews reported on August 15 that the Kremlin: Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 11 a.m. local time (3 a.m. Beijing time the next day), when Trump
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 22:16
SharpLink stays course on $2.6b ETH strategy despite $87m non-cash loss
SharpLink’s Q2 results show an $87.8 million non-cash impairment on LsETH, but the company remains fully committed to its multibillion-dollar ETH treasury strategy. With 728,804 ETH locked in and compounding, SharpLink appears to play a longer game than quarterly reports…
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/15 22:14
Deribit to Launch USDC-Settled Bitcoin and Ethereum Linear Options
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to The Block , crypto derivatives exchange Deribit announced it will launch USDC -settled linear options and futures contracts on Bitcoin ( BTC
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 22:01
Market News: Trump Administration Considers Using Chip Bill Funds to Invest in Intel
PANews reported on August 15 that Intel (INTC.O) rose in the short term and is now up 2.5%. It is reported that the Trump administration is considering using funds from
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 22:00
USDC Treasury mints over $50 million in new USDC on Ethereum
PANews reported on August 15 that according to Whale Alert, USDC Treasury has just minted 50,083,900 new USDC on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$50,064,116.
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 21:56
SEC Chairman Says Blockchain Rules Can Be Directly Created Without Congressional Approval
PANews reported on August 15 that according to Cointelegraph, SEC Chairman Atkins said that the SEC has the right to take direct action on blockchain-related rules without waiting for congressional
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 21:41
SEC Chairman Unveils Project Crypto, a Plan to Modernize U.S. Crypto Regulation
PANews reported on August 15th that according to CoinDesk, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins introduced "Project Crypto" on Fox Business, an initiative aimed at modernizing cryptocurrency
Dele
PANews
2025/08/15 21:24
