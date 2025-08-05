2025-08-17 Sunday

Wall Street Journal: White House prepares executive order to punish banks that discriminate against crypto companies

PANews reported on August 5 that the Wall Street Journal reported that the White House is preparing to increase pressure on large banks. In response to accusations of discrimination against
PANews2025/08/05 08:11
The US CFTC is exploring the possibility of allowing some registered futures exchanges to trade spot cryptocurrencies.

PANews reported on August 5th that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is exploring how to allow some registered futures exchanges to list leveraged digital assets like Ethereum and
PANews2025/08/05 08:06
BONK announced that it has destroyed 300 billion BONK tokens, worth approximately $8 million

PANews reported on August 5 that the meme project BONK announced on the X platform that it had destroyed 300 billion BONK tokens, equivalent to approximately $8 million, through the
PANews2025/08/05 07:57
Billionaire Adam Weitsman buys over 5,000 NFTs from Yuga Labs

PANews reported on August 5 that according to The Block, billionaire investor and scrap metal processing company owner Adam Weitsman said he purchased more than 5,000 NFTs from Yuga Labs,
PANews2025/08/05 07:51
Two new wallets increased their holdings by 15,000 ETH and 9,968 ETH respectively 3 hours ago.

PANews reported on August 5th that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, two newly created wallets continued to increase their ETH holdings three hours ago: Wallet "0x86F" received another 15,000 ETH
PANews2025/08/05 07:46
FinCEN warns financial institutions about potential criminal activity using cryptocurrency ATMs

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to The Block, the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) warned financial institutions on Monday that criminals are exploiting cryptocurrency ATMs to carry
PANews2025/08/05 07:35
Phantom acquires Solsniper, the Solana-based meme coin trading platform

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to The Block, the crypto wallet Phantom announced it has acquired Solsniper, the AI-powered meme coin trading platform on the Solana chain. Phantom
PANews2025/08/05 07:24
Rep. Titus urges investigation into CFTC Chairman nominee Brian Quintenz's ties to prediction markets

PANews reported on August 5th that according to The Block, Nevada Democratic Representative Dina Titus sent a letter to Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham, requesting an investigation into CFTC Chair
PANews2025/08/05 07:12
Ethereum's on-chain recovery in July saw transaction volume approach $240 billion

PANews reported on August 5th that according to The Block, Ethereum's on-chain transaction volume exceeded $238 billion in July, a 70% increase from the previous month. This was also the
PANews2025/08/05 07:02
Coinbase Adds Mamo (MAMO) to its Listing Roadmap

PANews reported on August 5th that Coinbase has officially announced the addition of Mamo (MAMO) to its listing roadmap. Trading launch is contingent on market maker support and sufficient technical
PANews2025/08/05 07:01

