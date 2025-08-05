MEXC Exchange
A whale/institution has accumulated 63,838 ETH (equivalent to approximately $232 million) through three addresses in the past day.
PANews reported on August 5 that according to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, a giant whale/institution has hoarded 63,838 ETH (US$232 million) through FalconX and Galaxy Digital in the past day.
ETH
$4,553.29
+3.18%
PANews
2025/08/05 09:29
Mode Network's TVL has plummeted 99% from its peak in May last year.
PANews reported on August 5th that according to DL News, DefiLlama data shows that the total locked value (TVL) of Ethereum's Layer 2 network Mode Network has plummeted 99% from
MODE
$0.002059
+1.47%
MAY
$0.0502
-0.29%
LAYER
$0.6133
+0.98%
PANews
2025/08/05 09:23
The US SEC issued temporary crypto accounting guidance: Some stablecoins can be treated as cash
PANews reported on August 5th that according to Bloomberg, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is making further progress based on preliminary cryptocurrency accounting rules and has issued new
U
$0.023
-12.21%
PANews
2025/08/05 09:16
Indian social gaming platform STAN completes $8.5 million in funding, with participation from Aptos Labs and others
PANews reported on August 5 that according to TechCrunch, Indian social gaming platform STAN announced the completion of US$8.5 million in equity financing, led by Google AI Futures Fund, and
AI
$0.1274
+1.59%
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
PANews
2025/08/05 09:11
Hong Kong's Stablecoin Bill Released: Requirement of Real-Name Registration for Coin Holders Leads to Controversy, Relatively Conservative on DeFi
By Aki Chen, Blockchain Talk This article was compiled using GPT and is for information sharing only. It does not constitute any investment advice. Readers are advised to strictly abide
REAL
$0.04905
-0.32%
DEFI
$0.001769
+0.91%
TALK
$0.1308
-3.11%
NOT
$0.001964
-0.20%
PANews
2025/08/05 09:00
Bitcoin price volatility fell to its lowest level in over a year in July
PANews reported on August 5th that, according to Forbes, Blockforce Capital data showed that Bitcoin price volatility fell to its lowest level in over a year in July. As of
PANews
2025/08/05 08:58
Scam Sniffer: Beware of bulk transfer phishing attacks targeting EIP-7702 upgrade addresses
PANews reported on August 5th that Scam Sniffer issued a warning that an address upgraded with EIP-7702 lost $66,000 to a batch transfer phishing attack disguised as a Uniswap swap
SWAP
$0.08954
+1.84%
SCAM
$0.0000041
+2.50%
PANews
2025/08/05 08:42
Study: North Korean hackers have stolen $1.6 billion in cryptocurrency this year by using fake job offers to infiltrate cloud systems
PANews reported on August 5th, according to Decrypt. According to research by Google Cloud and the cybersecurity firm Wiz, North Korean hacker groups are infiltrating cloud systems through fake IT
CLOUD
$0.08036
-1.07%
PANews
2025/08/05 08:33
The "Whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles" increased its margin in the early morning and reopened its ETH short position back to 27,000.
PANews reported on August 5 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles" increased his margin by 3.32
ETH
$4,553.29
+3.18%
WIN
$0.00006294
+1.33%
PANews
2025/08/05 08:26
Solana Begins Shipping Seeker Mobile Devices to Over 50 Countries
PANews reported on August 5th that according to Cointelegraph, Solana Mobile has begun shipping its second-generation mobile device on Monday, serving users in over 50 countries. Pre-orders for the Seeker
MOBILE
$0.000361
+3.40%
SECOND
$0.0000078
+1.29%
PANews
2025/08/05 08:18
