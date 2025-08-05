2025-08-17 Sunday

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $465 million yesterday, a record high

PANews reported on August 5 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$465 million yesterday (August 4, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
PANews 2025/08/05
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $333 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

PANews reported on August 5 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$333 million yesterday (August 4, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews 2025/08/05
CFTC to allow spot crypto contract trading on registered exchanges

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission will allow spot crypto contracts to trade on federally registered exchanges, a landmark step to bring digital asset markets under direct federal oversight. The announcement, published Aug. 4 on the CFTC’s website, is part…
Crypto.news 2025/08/05
Coinbase and PayPal Continue Stablecoin Reward Programs Despite Genius Ban

PANews reported on August 5th that according to Decrypt, after the US GENIUS Act came into effect last month, while prohibiting stablecoin issuers from offering users passive income from staking
PANews 2025/08/05
PANews 2025/08/05
Trader Eugene disclosed that he has taken profit on his ETH long position, and the expected return rate is about 6.14% in less than four days.

PANews reported on August 5th that trader Eugene, monitored by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, stated that he had TP'd (take-profit) his long ETH position. Although he was optimistic about a short-term
PANews 2025/08/05
The crypto market rose across the board, with the Layer2 sector leading the gains by over 6%, and ETH breaking through $3,700.

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market continued its rebound, with the Layer 2 sector leading the way with a 6.15% 24-hour gain. Within
PANews 2025/08/05
Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

PANews reported on August 5 that according to official news, Particle Network has opened up its end-to-end all-round infrastructure to create a universal transaction layer for RWAs, stablecoins and digital
PANews 2025/08/05
A trader traded TROLL for $22,800 and achieved a 109-fold return, with a floating profit of nearly $2.48 million.

PANews reported on August 5 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader achieved a 109-fold profit in just 3.5 months, increasing from US$22,800 to US$2.48 million. Three months ago, the
PANews 2025/08/05
Chaos Labs: Aave's $4.7 billion exposure to Ethena could trigger a &quot;liquidity crunch&quot;

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to DL News, Chaos Labs, Aave's risk advisory firm, posted on the Aave governance forum that the increasing amount of USDe deposited into
PANews 2025/08/05

